A picky yet self-aware tourist drew harsh criticism for her TikTok video showing how she passed on most of the food offered at a buffet. The TikToker filmed herself going through the line during her all-inclusive vacation and rejecting anything that had vegetables or seasoning.

Featured Video

Commenters understood even less than she did why anyone would book an all-inclusive trip if they’re going to skip most of the food offered.

The picky eater at the buffet

Last week, @s33immm posted the buffet TikTok video, perhaps underestimating how much people would hate it. The food on display at the hotel or restaurant during the trip looked delectable, but this picky eater passed on everything except ribs, plain fries, and even plainer pita bread.

Advertisement

To her credit, this TikToker admitted she doesn’t understand herself, either.

“I don’t understand why people pay so much money to go all-inclusive abroad, but they’re picky eaters,” she said. “But yep, that’s me, so come and have lunch with a picky eater.”

“I understand that I’m in a different country but what on Earth are these foods?” she asked, zooming in on stuffed zucchini with vegetables. “They look absolutely awful.”

Advertisement

Traditional black-eyed peas with Swiss chard were definitely a pass, as was the margarita pizza, because it was actually a pizza quatro formaggi, or in English, a four-cheese pizza. That’s too many cheeses for this picky eater.

She then finds some food she can eat, which is anything without seasoning on it.

“I went for some chips. If these had herbs on, I wouldn’t have gone for them,” she admitted. “I know, I just don’t like the taste of seasoning.”

She did enjoy the barbecue ribs, which we understand as containing some seasoning, but maybe don’t tell her about that. The TikToker also passed on the chicken because she spotted a little pink, then tried some bits of stir-fried pork without any veggies, but hated it.

Advertisement

Even the desserts didn’t work for her. She described some cream with what looked like cookie crumbles as “absolutely disgusting.”

“Grow up!”

Picky eaters can often find some sympathy online, especially if they’re neurodivergent, but this TikToker didn’t come off well. It’s one thing to say that you don’t like certain foods personally, and another to call it “disgusting.” It’s rude to the people who made it, and even worse when you’re a visitor in a foreign country.

Commenter @scorpiosisterxx pointed out that “picky is fine, but insulting other countries foods is not ok.”

Advertisement

“‘I know I’m in a different country, but what is that’… maybe a UK staycation is your way forward,” suggested @amberallison19.

“‘What on earth is this?’ and it’s literally their traditional food,” wrote @rosieposiethedog.

Even fellow picky eaters were put off by how this TikToker spoke of the food.

Advertisement

“Picky eater over here as well!” said @caseyisaloser2. “The fact that you don’t like it, doesn’t mean something is awful or looks awful.”

Others have reached their patience threshold when it comes to finicky folks.

“At this point we need to stop accepting this and just tell people to grow up!” declared @squidgeygoat.

Advertisement

“Maybe we could stop normalising ‘picky eaters’?” said @laurabrandx.

Advertisement

The internet is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s newsletter here to get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.