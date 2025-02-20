For many dog owners, pets are beloved just as much as any child.

Naturally, choosing the best food, snacks, and treats for well-loved pups is paramount to their longevity and wellbeing.

After purchasing a sweet treat commonly sold at pet stores for her dog, one owner says it resulted in a $300 vet bill.

In a video that has drawn over 312,000 views on TikTok, user @brativities issues a warning after she purchased a Pup Pie from The Lazy Dog Cookie Co. It was hard on her dog’s digestive system, she says, leading to bleeding and tears in his stomach.

“Don’t skip over this,” she says in the video. “Do not skip over this if you’re a pet owner. Never ever, ever, ever, ever feed your dogs these godforsaken cakes.”

@brativities alleges the company has faced legal action over its pet cakes. “There are multiple lawsuits going on against them for these being extremely dangerous,” she claims. “I fed my dog one on his first birthday, and it resulted in a $300 vet bill. I’m so lucky that there wasn’t any damage to his internal organs, but he did have tears in his stomach and he was bleeding out of his rectum.”

The TikToker says that several popular pet supplies retailers sell the products despite the lawsuits. “PetCo, Feeder Supply, PetSmart, all of those places still sell these,” she says. “I don’t want to show the photos, but if you look up Pup Pie lawsuit, Pup Pie recall, it’ll show up. But this is insane.”

The Daily Dot has reached out to @brativities via TikTok direct message, as well as to The Lazy Dog Cookie Co. via email regarding the video.

What is a Pup Pie?

The product shown by @brativities is a large frosted dog treat sold as a Pup Pie by The Lazy Dog Cookie Co. It is marketed as a celebratory treat for pups and their families to mark adoptaversaries, birthdays, or other special occasions.

Is there a lawsuit against Pup Pies?

In their video, @brativities shows an April 2023 Facebook post from a customer alleging that they sought reimbursement from The Lazy Dog Cookie Co. for vet bills. Their pet had a long stint at the vet after eating a Pup Pie, the Facebook poster claims, though it does not state that legal action was taken against the company.

The Daily Dot could not verify if another situation has led to any legal filings against the dog treat manufacturer.

The company’s Better Business Bureau page also displays no active complaints.

Were Pup Pies recalled?

The treat was recalled in May 2023 by the manufacturer. Units with the identification code 022297 and sell-by date of 102024 were subject to the recall. Other lots of the product have not been recalled since.

‘I seen this just in time.’

Some viewers said the video was enough to make them second guess giving their dogs the treats shown in the video, even if they had already purchased them.

“I got my boy one of these literally for his birthday tomorrow, THANK GOD I seen this just in time,” one commenter wrote. “I thought the dried fruit was weird but got it anyway.”

“Stop,” another said. “I just fed my girl one in December! Glad I saw this before I got my boy one for his birthday next month.”

“Omg I didn’t know I gave one to my dog on feb 8th for his birthday thank god he’s ok and now ik never again,” a further user wrote.

@brativities Absolutely disgusting and vile to keep these on the shelves @Petco @PetSmart @Feeders Pet Supply There are many pet safe, homemade alternatives you can find on google! NEVER trust these mass produced cakes at pet stores. These stores do NOT care about pets, or the first time this happened they’d be wiped from the shelves. I talked to a pet smart employee about it (I was respectful, their staff works there for their love of animals) and she said management is WELL AWARE of this problem, but higher ups don’t care. This needs to be solved. Where is @PETA ♬ original sound – patZ

Others suggested making cakes and treats for pets at home, with simple ingredients.

“I make my dog birthday cake from scratch,” one commented. “So I can control everything in it and it’s not a rock hard treat, it’s a soft cake.”

“I make birthday lick mats: pumpkin purée, smashed banana, little bit of smashed strawberries and mix in a little puppy whip,” another added. “I freeze and it’s good to go.”

“Make them a cake with eggs, applesauce, shredded carrots, oat flour, water, and peanut butter!” a third said.



