Animal rights organization PETA asks Hot Ones host Sean Evans to switch to vegan wings on his viral show. Viewers share their opinion on the bold request.

Why did PETA ask Sean Evans to use vegan wings?

In a press release on Sept. 11, PETA writes, “Today, PETA sent a sizzling proposal to Hot Ones host Sean Evans, urging him to make vegan wings the default option, ensuring the only ones who will suffer for the hit celebrity interview show are the guests.”

Hot Ones is a celebrity interview series in which artists, actors, and pop stars eat increasingly spicy wings while answering questions.

The show has previously provided guests like Billie Eilish, Natalie Portman, and Ariana Grande with vegan wings upon request. The vegan wings typically consist of plant-based chicken substitutes on a sugar cane “bone.”

However, PETA believes that the show should “leave birds in peace” and make the switch permanently.

Evans has not responded publicly to PETA’s demands.

Do fans think Hot Ones should make the switch?

Fans on X don’t seem thrilled about PETA’s demands, given the organization is known to go after big brands and popular celebrities to push for change.

“Does PETA really have to try to ruin every single thing?” one asks in a comment.

“Like, PETA girl, mind ya business,” another jokes.

“Stop trying to ruin everything PETA. Next, you’ll try to make hot dog eating competitions use tofu sausages,” a third adds.

“PETA demanding vegan wings on Hot Ones is like asking UFC to replace punches with hugs. Completely ruins the point,” one pointed out.

Others believe that the show providing vegan wings on request is enough.

“This would change absolutely nothing. lol If it’s merely an option, then the guest could request real ones, just like guests can request vegan ones now. So it literally makes so sense to change it other than wanting to do surface-level lip service,” a commenter writes.

“There are already vegan options depending on the preference of the guest,” another says.

Others still chimed in with praises for the organization.

“Yes, please. Too many guests only did one bite then threw all of them away,” one fan suggested.

One said, “Imagine attacking organizations that only want to stop the suffering.”

Another fan said they are down for the cause, but not the method, saying, “I hate to see PETA make a reasonable cause seem like such a joke.”

