‘They don’t protect your account’: PayPal customer says hackers took $13,000 from her account over 4 minutes. Then PayPal sent a debt collector after her

Is PayPal a safe platform to use? According to this user, you better watch out with having linked cards in your account.

PayPal scam

Anjali (@uncommonanjali) shares a story about how they allegedly now owe $13,000 to PayPal due to hackers and how the company is doing nothing to help.

“The long and short of it is, my PayPal account, which had two-factor authentication on it to where I should have gotten a text anytime someone logged in, was hacked. I did not receive a text, so I have no idea how the person got in,” explains Anjali as red flag number one.

Secondly, Anjali mentions that PayPal did not take a second to realize how the activity was suspicious and prevent it from happening. Anjali clarifies that they actually did not have any money in their PayPal account. They say that hackers did a well-known scam where they racked up about $13,000 in charges in 4 minutes. It’s a method where hackers withdraw large sums of money out of a PayPal account and then they refund some money to make it look like you have money in your account and then take it out again.

Is there a resolution?

As of right now, no.

“They have been absolutely awful to deal with,” Anjali says. After speaking on the phone for days with their card company and PayPal, there has been no success. In fact, Anjali says that PayPal has transferred the debt to a collection agency which can significantly impact their credit score.

Anjali did mention that hackers were able to do this because they had their card linked to their PayPal account and that this made it easier for hackers to take the money.

The company’s site offers tons of tips for how to prevent fraud, like creating unique passwords and reviewing privacy and security settings on PayPal and on social media to “help ensure your email address and phone number are not being shared publicly.” Perhaps these are some additional factors that led to Anjali’s situation.

According to viewers, this kind of stuff happens all the time with money-transferring platforms.

“I just went and deleted my pay pal IMMEDIATELY absolutely not. I’m poor without being robbed,” says one comment.

“I usted to work for a credit union, and oh boy! Ppl would get scam so much, & PayPal wouldnt really do much,” weighs in another.

“I CLOSED MY ENTIRE ACCOUNT. PAYPAL HORROR STORIES WILL NEVER SURPRISE ME,” says another.

“I stopped using PayPal after someone hacked in and had a weekly deduction of $400. PayPal was less than useful so had to work with bank. Closed all money transfers apps. I only use Apple Pay now,” says another.

Anjali hopes that sharing their story publicly will help others stay safe and get the attention of the company, eventually leading to a resolution.

The Daily Dot has reached out to Anjali for comment via TikTok direct message and comment and to PayPal via email.

