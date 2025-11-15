“Shout out to the refs, shame on the coaches”: High school football team refuses post-game handshake. Then the refs step in

A Pasadena high school football team is going viral for all the wrong reasons.

After the 78th Annual Turkey Tussle between rival schools, the Pasadena High School Bulldogs and the John Muir Mustangs, the Mustangs refused to change their opponents’ hands. That’s when the refs stepped in.

The video shows the Bulldogs going in for the traditional post-game handshake when the Mustangs refused to reciprocate. When the refs spotted the slight, they gave the young players a little lecture. Ultimately, the teams shook hands.

A video of the incident is making the rounds on Reddit and TikTok, where many in the comments are praising the referees for intervening.

Unsurprisingly, people have a lot of thoughts and feelings about the viral video. Many people are applauding the refs for stepping in, while others are questioning the coach of the team who refused to shake hands. Meanwhile, some folks are breaking down the epic highs and lows of high school football.

“I don’t blame the kids necessarily. We had a rival high school that would do that to us, didn’t shake our hands in 20-some odd years (would be nearing 40 years now if they still haven’t done it),” u/ToxicSteve13 explained.

“This is an awesome video, but not every game is gonna have an officiating crew who’s willing and able to pick up the slack. Youth sport coaches have a responsibility to their players not only in their athletic development but in the development of their character,” u/BumbleLapse added.

“That’s on the coaches. My coach would have skinned us alive if we did something like that,” u/Cassius_Rex shared.

“Honestly, it’s entirely possible the players decided they were going to do this without the coach’s knowledge. 17 and 18-year-olds can be extremely stupid, so I’m not going to throw the coach under the bus without knowing for sure he advised or approved of it. Benefit of the doubt,” u/GhostOfDrTobaggan argued.

“Respect to the refs,” u/fkeverythingstaken wrote.

If you’re curious about the game that led to the handshake debacle, it’s available to stream online thanks to KLRN Pasadena. You can stream it here.



