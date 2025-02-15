‘I am literally about to crash out’: Woman gets parking ticket. Then they do something to her car she can’t believe

The last thing anyone wants to find on their car is a parking ticket and a parking violation sticker on their window. This driver is about to “crash out” explaining it all on this video.

‘This is actually horrible’

After parking in downtown San Antonio, Isabella Gutiérrez (@clipsofisa) films what happens when she gets back to her car.

“I parked here in public parking in downtown San Antonio and of course I get a ticket because apparently I parked wrong,” she says.



However, she says they added a sticker to her window. “I got the envelope with the ticket,” Gutiérrez says, assuring that she’ll pay it. But the sticker appears to be extremely difficult to get off. The entire video is of Gutiérrez trying to scrape off the sticker with a card.

Viewers are suspicious of the ‘parking ticket’

Some viewers aren’t convinced this parking violation sticker and ticket are legit.

“Double check that it’s a real, city-issued ticket, lots of private lots put scary-sounding ‘tickets’ on cars that are totally unenforceable,” one comment read.

“i don’t think that’s a real ticket?” another echoed.

“As someone who lives in San antonio please call the municipal court and have them check. I’ve gotten a few tickets and neverrrrrr had this stuck on my car. It’s never in an envelope either,” someone else wrote.

Apparently, fake parking tickets are a real thing. The Better Business Bureau (BBB) has even warned drivers of this scam. “Scammers are using new technology to create fake parking tickets that look surprisingly official. It could be a scam if you receive a parking ticket and are confident that you parked legally,” the BBB says. However, Gutiérrez says that they understand they may have parked illegally.

The video has over 554,600 views as of Saturday.

The Daily Dot has previously covered parking ticket scams. For example, a UPS driver had been noticing a scam around their area.

How to remove parking violation sticker

If this ever happens to you, here are some steps for how to remove a parking violation sticker so you don’t struggle as much as Gutiérrez, according to Portland Glass.

Use glass cleaner: spray the sticker with glass cleaner until it is saturated. You may want to use ammonia free glass cleaner to avoid drying out any rubber around the window. Use a blade: one the sticker glides off, you will need to use a blade to scrub away some of the sticky residue. Use Goo Gone: Goo Gone is a line of products for removing adhesives. It is specifically designed to cling onto surfaces without ruining them and is sure to get every last bit of sticker reside off your car.

The Daily Dot has reached out to Gutiérrez for comment via Instagram comment and message.

