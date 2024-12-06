‘Think of it as an Uber for the elderly’: Expert recommends Papa Pals as lucrative side hustle. Here’s how much you can make

If you’re looking for a side hustle, becoming a Papa Pals is one way to make some extra cash while also doing a good deed. What is it, and is it worth it?

What’s Papa Pal?

Side hustle reviewer Ryan (@sidehustlereview) is known for their thousands of reviews about different side hustle gigs to help people make some money. In this video, Ryan shares with viewers their overview of Papa Pals.

“A lot of my followers have had success with this one. Think of it as Uber for the elderly. They need help moving a box, they need company, they need some light cleaning done around the house—they will use this app to call somebody, and you can be the person that answers the call,” Ryan explains.

That’s pretty much how it works. The folks who sign up to help are called Papa Pals. Onboarding is simple enough. The site verifies your identity, confirms you have a vehicle, and does a background check.

The site states that Pals earn an average of $22 an hour. Ryan confirms this, telling viewers they could make “around 20-ish dollars an hour.”

The video has over 764,100 views and 44,800 likes.

Is it a good gig?

Some people have had great experiences being a Papa Pal, like @BigTruckerB on YouTube, who gives their review after using the service three times.

When detailing a recent visit, @BigTruckerB says that they drove 60-70 miles to their first “Papa” and spent two hours with them. The company does pay you for mileage. For this visit, @BigTruckerB shows a screenshot saying that they made $87.04 for the time spent and gas reimbursement. Papa doesn’t pay you for the hours spent commuting to a gig but does pay for the gas mileage it takes to get you there.

Becoming a Papa Pal can be a solid way to make a difference while making some extra income, considering the loneliness epidemic occurring among older adults. According to the National Poll on Healthy Aging by Michigan University, “More than one in three older adults (37%) reported feeling a lack of companionship,” and one in three adults reported infrequent contact with people who live outside of their home.

If you’re an older adult or know an older adult who might benefit from the service, the good news is that Papa Pals’ services are covered for Medicare Advantage, Medicaid, and Special Needs Health Plan members.

♬ original sound – side hustle review @sidehustlereview Ever heard of Papa Pals? 🧓👴 It’s a side hustle where you help seniors with everyday tasks like grocery shopping, light cleaning, or just keeping them company. You get paid hourly, so it’s flexible and can fit around your schedule. Just keep in mind, it’s not a get-rich-quick gig, but if you’re looking to earn a little extra while doing something meaningful, this could be a good option. #sidehustlereview

What are viewers saying?

Viewers have mixed reactions to Ryan’s video, as many shared their varied experiences being a Papa Pal.

“Papa pals was the worst job I’ve ever had. A lot of the shifts were cleaning and it was usually very heavy cleaning for very little pay. And once I had a client who was a total creep it was awful,” shares one comment.

“I did papa pal for two year , the problem Is went they elderly want a deep cleaning house. .. for less the $20 the hour because went I was working was $15 soooo thanks but no,” says another

“I’ve been doing papa pals for three months now and love it!” shares one comment.

“I’ve been signed up for three months now and haven’t gotten a job yet,” says another person.

“I looked at this and never did it because 75% of the jobs are cleaning. If I wanted to clean a strangers toilet, I would start a cleaning business. Just no,” states another comment.

“Been doing it for 3 1/2 years. Madison Wisconsin,” shares another.

The Daily Dot has reached out to Ryan for comment via email and TikTok direct message and to Papa Pals via email.

