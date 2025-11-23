“Overcooked” video game to become a Netflix reality series

Another video game is getting a live-action adaptation, but with a unique spin. Overcooked, the 2016 cooking simulation game from Ghost Town Games, is set to become a new Netflix reality series.

According to Deadline, A24 acquired the rights to the popular game and is teaming up with the streamer. The show hopes to have a “family appeal” like Nailed It! and Floor Is Lava.

The report says the Overcooked series “aims to serve up high-stakes kitchen challenges and the signature chaos that made the video game a hit with fans.”

How does Overcooked work?

The Overcooked game is definitely a good choice for a reality cooking series, considering how stressful it can be. Players become chefs in a kitchen and must prep meals in a short amount of time under taxing conditions.

You can work together with other players and earn coins when completing orders. The kitchens change with each level, and the environment often gets in the way of the food’s progress.

The game won Best British Game and Best Family Game at the 13th British Game Awards.

What are fans saying about the Overcooked show?

Gamers and reality TV fans have taken to the r/television subreddit to share their thoughts on the new Overcooked show. Many think it has potential if the show leans into the game’s chaos.

“If they’re not cooking on a truck flatbed and throwing steaks to another group on another truck… Well, I won’t be surprised, but I will be disappointed,” one person wrote.

‘If they are able to add moving blocks and all the other gimmicks from the game, then this might become the best cooking show,” another added.

“Could be fun if they are able to adapt the chaos of cooking in the games,” someone wrote.

“Unless the kitchen splits in half while they’re putting things in the oven, I don’t want it,” one commenter shared.

