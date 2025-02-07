‘Am I wrong?’: Outback Steakhouse customer gets the check for carry-out. Then he sees what the server wrote on it

Shaolin Kung Fu practitioner and TikTok user Rick Barrera (@sifurickb) criticized food service workers who expect tips for carry-out. In a viral clip that’s accrued over 248,000 views, he illustrated why he believes gratuities for take-out are…gratuitous.

Featured Video

Rick’s video begins with a stitched clip from an Outback Steakhouse customer who placed a carry-out order. The restaurant patron highlighted how the receipt for their order had the suggested tip portion circled. They thought it was ludicrous for an employee of the chain to expect gratuity for takeout.

Rick concurred with the Outback diner.

“So, that person went into the restaurant to get the order. Why should he tip?” he says. “He’s not sitting at a table. They didn’t bring out his steak stuff. I mean you don’t tip the person at McDonald’s for handing you the food. And that’s all they did at the counter was hand him his food.”

Advertisement

Next, the TikTok pre-empted any arguments he assumed some users on the app would push back at him. “And those of you that say but you know they have to bag it. Again, at McDonald’s, they bag your food. You don’t tip that person,” he continues.

COVID-19 mentality?

Following this, he explains that tipping culture blew up at the onset of the COVID-19 era. Government-issued mandates shut down numerous small businesses and left throngs of people out of work. Those who stayed in their positions were adulated for being essential workers. Thus, there was a sense of obligation for individuals to demonstrate their gratitude to workers monetarily.

Rick delineates, “See this tipping thing got all blown out of proportion during COVID. I mean now people expect you to give them a tip because they take your order. And they don’t have anything to do with actually preparing your stuff. They just take your order and want you to tip them.”

Advertisement

Furthermore, the TikToker says gratuities are supposed to be reserved for service-based jobs.

“Tipping in the United States is for service. Handing food to a person is not service,” he asserts. “Again, if he was sitting at a table and the wait staff was bringing him the food, that’s different. But this is carry-out, come on.”

The National Institute of Health did publish data that seems to corroborate Rick’s COVID-19 claims. According to the agency, “the pandemic increased the average tip-per-order given to a pizza delivery driver.”

Not everyone was on his side

Some viewers pushed back at Rick’s argument. One user stated that bartenders provide a similar service, yet it’s a given for them to receive tips.

Advertisement

“But why do we tip at a bar?” they wrote. “You go to the bar and order, get the drink and then go sit. No different but tipping is expected.”

Another wrote that carry-out employees are doing more than simply handing food.

“They also have to take your order and pack your order with all the silverware and sauces and stuff,” they said. “Then, charge you out. That’s all work they’re doing for you and making no money as a tip employee.”

Another speculated that Rick would change his perspective if he worked in a restaurant: “Tell me you were never a server without telling me you never served. Work at a restaurant 1 day bet you delete this fast.”

Advertisement

Some thought Rick was right

Conversely, there were others who rallied against tipping culture. One TikToker wrote, “Also why do we have to tip someone for doing a job they are paid to do?”

One user said whenever they go shopping and use a self-checkout kiosk, they don’t receive a gratuity. They commented, “Walmart doesn’t tip me when I scan and bag my own groceries.”

Another bluntly stated, “I’m not tipping for take out!”

Advertisement

There was a food service worker in the comments section who wrote that they never tip on carry-out orders: “As a former server – I agree. I will always tip when I sit in and eat. But not for to-go. I wasn’t waited on, and I know damn well the cooks don’t get that tip.”

POS systems to blame?

The Daily Dot previously covered one social media user’s assertion that Toast is to blame for tipping ubiquity. The company, along with other POS manufacturers, benefit from gratuities, the TikToker claims. That’s because Toast offers discounted payment processing systems to businesses. That is if they elect to give Toast a slightly higher percentage of each processed transaction on its platform.

Advertisement

The Daily Dot has reached out to Outback Steakhouse via email and Barrera via Instagram direct message for further comment.



Internet culture is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here. You’ll get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.