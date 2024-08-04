‘Texas Roadhouse over Outback tbh’: Guests try Outback Steakhouse’s 3-course meal for $15. Is it worth it?

People are trading in fast food for casual sit-down spots like Outback Steakhouse as they get a better deal.

There has recently been a notable shift online, with people realizing that fast food has become so expensive that it is cheaper, or at least a better value, to go to a casual sit-down restaurant instead.

Two studies have found that fast-food prices are outpacing inflation. This means prices for everything are rising, and fast-food prices are increasing even more.

The rise of fast-food prices

In the last decade, fast-food menu prices rose between 39% and 100% on average—well above the inflation rate, a Finance Buzz study found.

The Street found that of the 30 most popular menu items across fast food spots, only three hadn’t changed in price in the last three years. The ones that did increase did so significantly, with some doubling and even tripling in price.

One woman shared that her burger meal (with an included entree and unlimited soft drink) at Chili’s cost less than at McDonald’s, and it was more filling. Another shared that she got a full meal at Olive Garden for just $7, while another complained that her Taco Bell order for two people totaled a whopping $51.

With a fast food meal easily costing $10 to $16 now depending on what you get and where you go, $15 at Outback doesn’t seem so bad, considering.

A three-course meal for cheap

That’s what this duo is trying to get you to understand.

In a viral video with nearly a million views, Ariatna (@_ariatna_) and her boo (or friend, we’re not sure) shared that Outback Steakhouse had a three-course meal that’ll only run you $15 each.

Included is an appetizer, a main course, and a slice of cheesecake for dessert.

If you’re interested in trying it out the dine-in promotion is still going on, but the website does not state for how long.

Here’s the full list of options for the 3-course meal:

Course 1: Soup or Salad.

Course 2: Choice of entrée served with one steakhouse side : The Bloomin’ Burger. 8 Gold Coast Coconut Shrimp. 8 Grilled Shrimp on the Barbie. 6 oz Center-Cut Sirloin. Grilled Chicken on the Barbie. Hand-Breaded Chicken Tenders. 8 oz. Center-Cut Sirloin • Bloomin’ Fried Chicken • 1⁄2 Rack of Outback Ribs

: The Bloomin’ Burger. 8 Gold Coast Coconut Shrimp. 8 Grilled Shrimp on the Barbie. 6 oz Center-Cut Sirloin. Grilled Chicken on the Barbie. Hand-Breaded Chicken Tenders. 8 oz. Center-Cut Sirloin • Bloomin’ Fried Chicken • 1⁄2 Rack of Outback Ribs Course 3: Individual slice of New York-style cheesecake.

People in the comments section had a lot to say on the matter.

“Don’t waste your money, just go to Texas Roadhouse,” a top comment read.

Even Ariatna agreed, saying, “I donttt recommend for a bday dinner tbh it’s good but for like a regular day but Texas Roadhouse>>> over Outback tbh.”

“My outback was only honoring the steak or shrimp…but my husband and I got a salad, 6oz steak, side, dessert and drink (each) and the total was $48,” a person shared.

“THANK YOU!! Going today,” another said.

The Dialy Dot reached out to Ariatna for comment via Instagram direct message and to Outback via email.

Internet culture is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here. You’ll get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.