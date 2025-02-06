‘Outback stepped up with that’: Customer shows how you can get a 3-course meal at Outback Steakhouse for just $16.99

If you missed the days when fast food value menus gave you the best bang for your buck, this influencer has some good news.

Food enthusiast Taylor Eats NYC (@tayloreatsnyc) regularly uploads grub-related content on her TikTok account. In a recent post, she focused her attention on the value menu options that various restaurants are currently offering.

In her post, she rattled off nine different restaurants with deals going on right now. Numerous viewers expressed that they thought the deals were fairly priced and thanked Taylor for sharing them.

Taco Bell

Taylor’s narrating head floats in front of various green screen images throughout her video. In her clip, she says, “Fast food value menus are making a huge comeback right now. So here are nine different meal deals that you can use right now to save some money.”

First up is the Live Mas brand. “Taco Bell has a cravings value menu with all items under $3, and they just came out with a $5 cravings box. It comes with a crunchy taco, a beefy five-layer burrito, cinnamon twists, and a medium drink.”

While the cravings value menu has existed for some time, Taco Bell also offers “boxes.” Installing the Taco Bell mobile application will oftentimes feature other promotional items you can’t get in-store. As long as you place your order and pay beforehand, you can secure other “boxes” packed with menu items. Oftentimes, customers can tailor the contents of their boxes from a pre-set list of menu options.

Outback Steakhouse

If you prefer table service restaurants, it turns out that there are deals in this market segment as well. “Outback is now offering a three-course $16.99 Aussie Meal. It includes your choice of a soup or salad, your choice of an entree from a select menu, a side, and a slice of cheesecake.”

Eat This, Not That! also posted about Outback’s Aussie meal back in August of 2024, but that was priced at $14.99. It, too, offered three courses to choose from and a slice of cheesecake for dessert. It seems that the promotion was a hit, so the chain decided to bring it back, except at $2 more per plate.

DQ

Next up was Dairy Queen Grill & Chill. She says the fast food and ice cream establishment has a “Two for $5 deal. [Patrons] can pair a cheeseburger or chicken strips with fries, a small drink, soft pretzel sticks, or a dessert.”

It’s important to note that not every single Dairy Queen restaurant sells hot food. This is why folks who are interested in securing this deal should look for a Grill & Chill location. According to the restaurant’s website, menu options allow folks to pick one of six different items.

These include an original cheeseburger, a small sundae, pretzel sticks with zesty queso, two-piece chicken strips, regular fries, and any size soft drink.

Subway

Following this, Taylor delineated that the popular sandwich franchise is also serving up value menu meals for hungry patrons. “For $6.99 at Subway, you can get a six-inch sub with your choice of two cookies or a bag of chips and a small drink. And if you upgrade that to a footlong, it’s $9.99.”

The eatery detailed in a press release that these food combinations are part of its “Meal of the Day” promotion. Each day of the week sports a different sandwich that comes with the meal. They are as follows:

Monday – Cold Cut Combo®

Tuesday – All-Pro Sweet Onion Chicken Teriyaki®

Wednesday – Meatball Marinara

Thursday – All-New Baja Chipotle Chicken

Friday – Tuna

Saturday – The Ultimate B.M.T.®

Sunday – The Philly

These sandwiches also come with a small fountain drink. So, if any of the aforementioned sandwiches tickle your fancy, make sure to go on the right day for the deal.

7-Eleven

The convenience store chain, throughout the years, has beefed up its hot food offerings for customers. So, while you’re shopping for a last-minute USB cable and a white Monster energy drink, you can also get some taquitos or chicken nuggets.

Additionally, Taylor explained that 7-Eleven has meal promotions that consumers can take advantage of. “7-Eleven currently has a $5 pizza meal deal that you can get at Stripes and Speedway as well. It includes two slices of pizza and a 20-ounce Sprite for $5.”

The brand’s $5 Pizza Meal deal debuted on Thursday, October 24th, 2024, according to this statement. Moreover, the brand states that it started serving up larger slices of pizza for this deal. Also, if you’re a 7NOW subscriber, you can get this deal delivered to your door.

Hardee’s

If you’re a fan of the star-branded fast food chain, Taylor says you can also secure a deal with it. “Hardee’s has original bags starting at $5.99. It includes two entrees, a side of fries, and a drink.”

So, what entrees are included in this deal? According to the fast food chain‘s website, consumers have some options. They can pick two of the following: Original Hot Ham ‘N’ Cheese Sandwich, a double cheeseburger, or hand-breaded chicken tender wrap. Additionally, fries and a drink are included.

Popeyes

The fried chicken joint that lives by the “Louisiana Fast” mantra is also dishing out discounted menu combos for diners. “Popeyes has a three for $5 signature chicken deal. It includes three pieces of chicken—your choice of spicy or original,” Taylor said.

AllRecipes states that this deal is available at participating restaurants. So you’ll want to ensure that the location you visit is actually offering it first. But what types of chicken are available to patrons? As Taylor says, you can select either spicy or original seasoning variants. Dark meat, which includes thighs and legs, or white meat, which is breast and wings, are included in this deal. Three pieces will run you $5.

Jack in the Box

Taylor went on to state that the San Diego, California-based burger chain has several deals available for its guests. They also feature some flexibility to boot. “Jack in the Box has a few different deals. Firstly, they recently introduced a Munchies menu that has items all under $4. But they also have a two for $6 Jack Wrap deal, and they have a $6 all-day meal deal that includes an entree, two sides, and a drink.”

The “build your own munchie meal” allows shoppers to pick a single entree, two sides, and a drink. For entrees, folks can select an ultimate cheeseburger, Jack’s Spicy Chicken, Cluck Sandwich, or a Double Jack. Furthermore, customers can “also get additional toppings with the entree items.”

Sides include two tacos, halfsie fries, onion rings, medium curly fries, and medium french fries. Rounding out the custom munchie meal is a guest’s choice of drink.

Taco John’s

Primarily a Midwest chain, the Cheyenne, Wyoming fast food establishment first debuted its Meal Steals back in August of 2024. “Taco John’s has a few different deals available. Firstly, they have a value menu with items from $2 to $4, and then they have two different meal steals, which are $5 and $7.”

According to a text overlay listed in Taylor’s video, the $5 Meal Steal comes with a bean burrito, crispy beef taco, potatoes, and a small drink.

The $7 variant packs two crispy tacos, a nacho crunch burrito, potatoes, and a small drink.

QSR confirmed the aforementioned $7 meal steal in this piece. The potatoes offered by the chain are also seasoned with the restaurant’s “signature blend of bold spices.”

The Daily Dot has reached out to Taylor via TikTok comment for further information. Additionally, Taco John’s, Jack in the Box, Popeyes, Hardee’s, 7-Eleven, Subway, Dairy Queen, Outback Steakhouse, and Taco Bell were emailed for comment.

