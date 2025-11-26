“I’d be sad inside”: Oscar Isaac refuses to sign a Funko figure while giving autographs. Why?

Oscar Isaac recently refused to sign a Funko figure, and fans have theories.

Isaac has a vast filmography that includes multiple franchise roles. He played Poe Dameron in the Star Wars sequels in addition to various Marvel characters. He was Apocalypse in X-Men: Apocalypse, he voiced Spider-Man 2099 in the Spider-Verse films, and he played Marc Spector/Moon Knight, Steven Grant/Mr. Knight and Jake Lockley in Moon Knight. With that resume, there are lots of Funkos of Isaac’s characters out there.

Isaac is currently promoting Guillermo del Toro’s Frankenstein, and a recent video shows him signing autographs from out of a car window in Los Angeles. “Nah, man, I’m not doing those Funkos,” the actor is heard saying.

The owner of the Funko, @eladiioenrrique on TikTok, shared the video of himself being denied while holding a Spider-Man 2099 figure.

“I tried to get [Isaac] to sign my Spider-Man 2099 Funko Pops along with a Moon Knight Funko and a Spider-Man 2099 mini … in the video you only see the pops,” @eladiioenrrique explained in the caption. “…he didn’t want to sign Marvel items.”

The TikToker went on to say he doesn’t blame Isaac, considering “he isn’t on good terms with Disney.”

Recently, the actor appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live and said he’d consider playing Poe Dameron again if Disney can “figure out” how not to “succumb to fascism.”

However, it’s important to note that the Spider-Verse movies are Sony. That means Isaac’s refusal to sign the Funko probably has nothing to do with Disney.

Why didn’t Oscar Isaac sign the Funko?

While Isaac’s refusal to sign Marvel items could have something to do with his current issues with Disney, we find that pretty unlikely. His refusal could have simply been that he’s promoting Frankenstein and only wanted to sign items related to that project.

However, the most likely scenario is that Isaac knows Funkos are prime items for autograph resellers. He specifically said “Funkos” in the video, so commenters on @eladiioenrrique’s video think it’s more about the toy than the character.

“He knows it’s for scalpers, y’all,” one commentator wrote.

“Most actors don’t get any money off of Funko Pops that use their likeness or characters they play, so they don’t like signing them,” another theorized.

Other people praised the OP for being respectful in the video.

“Good on you for respecting his space and his decision not to sign your stuff,” someone wrote.

“Bro, I really hope you get another chance at getting his signature again, cus I know I’d be sad inside,” another added.

There are also theories about the use of marker color, with some saying that blue is a sign that the item will be resold or the signature will be copied. Apparently, celebrities often refuse blue because it is easier to scan. Some people claim that isn’t true, but others say that doesn’t stop some celebs from refusing.

Whatever the reason for Isaac’s refusal to sign the Funko, it’s nice that everyone involved was courteous.

