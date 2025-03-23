‘This is actually genius for some folks’: O’Reilly’s customer shocked when he discovers the store sells body wash. Then he learns the reason why

A shopper at an O’Reilly Auto Parts store was amazed to find a brand of body wash amid the offerings. But he arrived at the determination it makes sense for people who are serious about working on their cars.

The eight-second video setting the scene came from creator Grumpy91 (@grumpy925). He published his video on Thursday and getting more than 39,000 views and 1,500 likes as of Sunday.

“They got body wash at O’Reilly’s?” he askes, chuckling, as the smartphone camera hones in on a bottle of Permatex Fast Orange. “The [expletive]?”

His caption further addresses the issue, as he says there, and tagging the store to boot, “O’Reilly Auto Parts becoming a one-stop shop for mechanics.”

According to the O’Reilly site—because it can also be ordered online—”Fast Orange Grease X Body Wash is the all-around best body soap for anyone who gets elbow deep in grease and grime throughout their day. Fast Orange Body Wash doesn’t just get rid of grease, grime and oil—it gets rid of gasoline and automotive fluid odors too. While it’s ideal for those areas of skin that are exposed to grease and grime during the day, it is gentle enough to use all over your body.”

But does the O’Reilly’s body wash work?

The question about which soap to use after a session of working on cars came from Redditor NativeLobo, who arrived on the r/mechanics forum in 2023 with, “I can never seem to get my hands totally clean. Is there a soap out there that seems to do the best job?”

Many of the respondents pointed out wearing gloves is a good first step. One remarked that it’s a “game changer.”

Another said, “I’ve been wearing gloves for the last 15-20yrs. I can’t touch anything without my gloves on. I’m a spoiled baby nowadays.”

A rival to Fast Orange, Zep Cherry Bomb, was mentioned by several commenters, with one noting that it “doesn’t dry out your skin.”

But a few gave Fast Orange accolades, with one claiming, “I find it doesn’t really matter what ‘mechanic’ soap you use, as long as when I get home I wash again with fast orange bar soap. It’s almost like dirt/oil comes out of the pores after I wash the first time.”

“I’ve always used Permatex fast orange and it seems to work just fine,” another offered. “It smells nice and is abrasive so it’ll help in taking all the grime off.”

Some commenters were moved to share.

One endorsed it, writing: “I’ve showered with the regular hand cleaner after a long day of welding.”

“It makes sense if you work on cars,” another noted. “You have to get the grease off and the smell of burnt oil off your hands.”

“You have absolutely no idea bro,” recalled one. “Especially when your underneath the lift and everything decides to shower you hair face everything.”

