“The bride was furious”: Guest asks if ordering pizza to a wedding was rude

A wedding guest’s decision to order a pizza during a reception has sparked fierce debate online after she claimed she went eight hours without food. The TikToker said the only thing served throughout the day was a few small hors d’oeuvres, leaving many attendees hungry.

This wedding guest managed to split the invite list, with some saying she did wrong and others claiming they were considering calling up Pizza Hut themselves.

An eight-hour wedding with no food

Earlier this month, TikToker Lisa (@lisa.divass), who reads “Am I the A**hole” style stories for her videos, posted a particularly divisive tale that, of course, took place at a wedding. Everything was lovely at a friend’s ceremony and reception, but it was one of those all-day events with not nearly enough food.

“The wedding took place at 12 pm, and there was photos, drinks, more photos—with no food in sight,” said the guest. “When it got to 8 pm, I was absolutely struggling. I hadn’t eaten since breakfast.”

“No food had been served other than a few tiny canapés which disappeared instantly.”

Not everyone handles going that long without food very well. It can be dangerous for those with certain health conditions, and others get the hanger.

“I was starting to get hangry, so me and my friend who I was with decided to order a pizza sneakily to the venue.”

It wasn’t as sneaky as it could have been, however. According to Lisa, this person shared some of the pizza with the other wedding guests at her table who were “starving.” That’s how the word, and the drama, spread.

“Now the bride is furious with me and said that if I’d just been patient, food was arriving in the next 30 minutes,” she recalled. “She told me that I embarrassed her an undermined the catering.”

It’s unclear if there was a posted schedule for the food or if it was late, but some feel that this guest was justified regardless. Others called her “tacky.” Now it’s time for TikTok to weigh in.

“She’s lucky half of them didn’t leave”

In the comments, very few appear to think that it was wrong for this guest to order the pizza at all. The only thing that some found rude or disrespectful was getting caught.

“You shouldn’t have eaten it in there,” wrote @storm311021. “U and your friend should’ve gone outside and eaten it.”

“Sharing the pizza with others at the table is the problem, that is disrespectful,” judged @padorman. “Eating the pizza secretly is no issue at all.”

Remember when sharing used to be caring?

Many others felt that the bride and groom were the rude ones to make their wedding guests hang around for eight hours with barely any food.

“What was tacky was not feeding their guests for 8 hours,” said @kellyanne.hind. “She’s lucky half of them didn’t leave.”

“Can’t believe they waited 8 hours to order the pizza,” joked @naughty_bcm.

Meanwhile, international TikTokers are having a hard time comprehending a food-poor wedding.

“As a portuguese this is hard to image and understand,” wrote @gisellel341. “There’s food and drinks before the wedding, after the wedding there’s a reception at the venue with canapés, then a 3 course meal and a huge buffet around 9pm.”

That’s the wedding to be at.

