What orange juice does to your immune cells—and why scientists think it could help your heart

A new study suggests that daily orange juice consumption may change the activity of immune cells, resulting in certain health benefits. Researchers observed a reduction in inflammation among some subjects, as well as improved blood pressure readings and lipid metabolism.

Featured Video

All of these, in theory, could result in improved heart health.

How orange juice affects immune cells

Studies over several decades have linked the regular drinking of orange juice to certain health benefits. The assumption used to be that the Vitamin C improved immune function, though that theory has more recently fallen out of favor with some experts.

Advertisement

Something about orange juice does, however, seem to impact how the genes in immune cells express themselves. Brazilian researchers therefore sought to gain greater insight into how these changes impact human health, publishing their results on Oct. 30, 2025.

These scientists recruited 85 volunteers and selected 10 men and 10 women between the ages of 21 and 36. These subjects restricted their consumption of citrus and foods with similar nutrients for three days, then spent the next 60 drinking 500 mL every day. Otherwise, they went about their lives as usual.

A significant number of these genes are involved in mechanisms that regulate blood pressure, reduce inflammation and control sugar metabolism. These are critical processes for long-term cardiovascular health.

➡️ https://t.co/mmdEg7eFvx pic.twitter.com/UlFOVzemmK — euronews (@euronews) December 2, 2025

After that period, researchers looked into the activity of specific genes residing in their immune cells. Those associated with inflammation showed reduced activity in “normal weight” subjects. In those deemed “overweight,” they found a change in lipid (“fatty compound”) metabolism.

Advertisement

According to University of Westminster in Senior Lecturer in Chemical Pathology David C. Gaze, this presents positive signs for cardiovascular health.

“Many of these genes help control blood pressure, calm inflammation and manage the way the body processes sugar, all of which play an important role in long-term heart health,” he wrote about the study.

Does orange juice really make you healthier?

The idea that Vitamin C could be thought of as a treatment for the common cold gained popularity starting in the 1970s. More recent research, however, debunked that line by showing no difference in how those infected with a cold fared when given either Vitamin C or a placebo.

Advertisement

While Vitamin C, found in high levels in oranges, did still seem to impact the immune cells, it isn’t 100 percent clear how. This new study aimed to gain more insight into that process and did support existing evidence that regularly drinking it is correlated with mild improvements in inflammation, blood pressure, and sugar processing.

However, the high levels of natural sugars in oranges can also cause issues if not offset with other healthy foods. It’s also important to always check how much added sugar is in any juice you buy.

In a TikTok video from 2024, cardiologist and heart surgeon Dr. Steven Gundry warned that these sugars can actually suppress the immune system.

Advertisement

“Sorry to say that orange juice dramatically suppresses your white blood cell function for six hours after you drink a glass of orange juice,” he claimed.

“Why? Because of the sugar content.”

While the long term impact of the juice may outweigh that short term detriment, most nutritionists advise moderation and a diversity of food types to balance everything out. Don’t look at one headline and start guzzling orange juice like you found the Fountain of Youth.

Advertisement

The internet is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s newsletter here.