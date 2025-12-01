“Just before a major holiday”: Oprah’s episode about going “no contact” is causing backlash—here’s why some say it missed the mark

Oprah Winfrey’s latest podcast episode stepped directly into a tense online discussion about going “no contact” with family members, and people online aren’t happy with how she framed it.

Winfrey spoke about the topic as a shifting cultural conversation, noting in her Instagram caption about the podcast that “Around one third of Americans have cut off ties from their family […] People are now redefining what healthy boundaries look like in family dynamics.”

Although she positioned the episode as an exploration with “experts, adult children who have cut off their parents, parents who have been estranged,” many viewers said her approach felt incomplete.

As her podcast circulated, people online questioned the way she presented no-contact decisions as a broader trend rather than a personal boundary shaped by lived experience.

Oprah described no contact as something “once considered taboo” but now openly discussed “by people of all ages.” Commenters noted that she framed the subject as a social shift. However, several listeners felt she didn’t fully address why people make these choices in the first place.

Although she insisted the episode offered a wide range of perspectives—including parents who “have pushed their children away”—critics argued that this framing softened the reality of abuse, neglect, and unresolved conflict.

Moreover, the idea of rebranding “no contact” as a cultural movement didn’t land as she seemed to expect. Even though she spoke about boundaries, viewers believed that her tone treated the issue as a conversation starter rather than an important mental health topic.

Online reactions to Oprah’s latest podcast episode

On X, some users agreed with Oprah’s interest in the discussion. @queenlondy wrote, “Oprah really knocking on an important door right now talking about families and no contact.”

Yet others pushed back.

For example, @RochelleRickun said, “I hate Oprah. I’d give anything/tried everything to have a relationship with my Dad. When there is NO accountability, NO apologies, & narcissistic behavior, it’s impossible. If he apologized & understood/grasped the issues that hurt/upset me, I’d try again, but he doesn’t even try.”

“I understand why ppl go ‘no contact,’” @Cooperdavis said. “I don’t understand why Oprah is showcasing it in this way that makes it seem like a cult.”

I understand why ppl go “no contact”



I don’t understand why Oprah is showcasing it in this way that makes it seem like a cult https://t.co/gjzIas42XM — Cooper Davis (@Cooperdavis) November 27, 2025

Another user @JewWishAshke pointed out the timing of the podcast’s release “just before a major holiday.”

Many comments grew sharper. @tammykins2018 argued that calling no contact a trend “is just letting abusers keep abusing.”

On TikTok, creators posted satirical takes and more intense critiques. Luke (@life_coach_luke) delivered a long message addressing Oprah directly, calling her “a rat” and “a grifter,” while revisiting complaints about her past public efforts and relationships.

A much longer video from @spiritualwhistleblower accused Oprah of “gaslighting her audience” and described the podcast as “a grift and scam.”

She tied the discussion to broader generational trauma and insisted, “no contact is not a trend. It’s a final decision. Because when you have a narcissist for a parent, and most baby boomers are narcissists, period, they will not try to hear you. And what ends up happening? Your mental health takes a beating, your physical health,” and much more.

Meanwhile, @boundaries.bestie explained that Oprah has “always been tone deaf.”

Her reaction reflected a larger theme in viewer responses: the sense that Oprah treated a deeply personal boundary as a cultural curiosity rather than a serious survival strategy.

