NFL star Joe Burrow’s rumored girlfriend Olivia Ponton broke down sobbing after getting lost in Paris airport—video goes viral again

Footage of model Olivia Ponton breaking down in Paris’s Charles de Gaulle Airport has resurfaced, once again capturing the internet’s attention. In the clip, originally posted to TikTok in July, Ponton tearfully describes being lost and unable to find her gate, saying “nothing works here.”

Featured Video

The video, which racked up millions of views, was met with hundreds of comments from travelers who’ve also struggled to navigate CDG’s notoriously confusing terminals.

Escape from the Paris airport

On July 16, Ponton—who is rumored to be dating Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow— posted the footage to her Instagram and TikTok accounts, gaining 5.7 million views on the latter. Though she arrived early at the Charles de Gaulle Airport (CDG) in Paris, she was on only three hours of sleep and could not, for the life of her, find 2D.

Advertisement

“I’m in the Paris airport and I’m so f*cking lost and there are no signs and nothing makes sense,” she said. “It keeps telling me to go to 2D, and 2D doesn’t exist, and nothing works here.”

“See, it keeps telling me to go down these freaking stairs, but then when I come here, the train only says that it goes to M, L and K, and I need to go to f*cking D. What does that even mean?”

She then claimed to have been wandering around the airport in tears for 30 minutes after missing her flight (“again”) by just two.

Advertisement

“I can’t with this airport,” she concluded.

Later that same day, she posted another video, promising to explain how she finally made it home from that gauntlet. Unfortunately, it doesn’t explain what was up with 2D or how she found it; instead, it covers how tired she was that day and the details of her trip when she finally got on a plane.

“At this point, you can see the tired in my eyes,” she said. “You can tell that my brain was just not functioning.”

Advertisement

“A maze and a nightmare”

On Monday, X account @_MLFootball reposted Ponton’s original video in the airport. Amid disappointment over Burrow’s toe injury, which will keep him out of the game for three months, the footage started spreading again.

Both then and now, those who have navigated confusing airports had plenty of sympathy to offer.

“CDG airport will definitely make you crash out,” wrote TikToker @coco18c.

Advertisement

“Girl I feel your pain in this video,” said @jess.joyf on Instagram. “This place is the worst and the people in Paris and at CDG are not friendly.”

Even those quick to criticize the act of posting one’s crash out videos online hate the CDG airport more.

“In all fairness, CDG airport is a maze and a nightmare—Multiple terminals, crazy transportation between gates, weird gates in the middle of nowhere on multiple levels, and the main language is French,” X user @State48Xer pointed out. “She’s a young girl and scared—cut her some slack.”

Advertisement

“Let’s be honest—Charles de Gaulle Airport is the devil’s a**hole of airports,” declared @Thebackmarker21.

The Daily Dot has reached out to Olivia Ponton for comment via Instagram.

Advertisement

The internet is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s newsletter here.