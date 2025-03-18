$30 for all that is insanely cheap’: Olive Garden customer orders gallon of Zuppa Toscana soup. She didn’t realize what it would come with

There’s a goldmine of secret menu items on TikTok, and the latest craze is a gallon of Olive Garden soup.

Popular life hacks TikTok account Hellthy Junk Food (@hellthyjunkfood), which has over 1 million followers, highlighted the life hack in a clip that has amassed 3.3 million views. She opened the video with a preview of her haul: A gallon of Zuppa Toscana soup and 20 breadsticks, before crediting her find to fellow TikToker @mylyonkingarmy.

“They gave me all these breadsticks because I bought that soup,” TikToker Julia Goolia said at the onset of the video.

The camera then cuts to Goolia at Olive Garden ordering the item, with the worker confirming that the soup costs $29.99.

‘This is worth 30 bucks’

She then asked for “a gallon worth” of breadsticks, with the server dutifully providing a box of 20 large breadsticks.

Aghast, the creator asked, “Is this real life?”

The server replied, “Yes, it is.”

“This is worth 30 bucks,’” she adds. “I need to go feed a family. I need to go make a family to feed. Baby making. Now you guys are making me baby make.”

“This is the first time we’re doing something healthy on this page,” she added. “You don’t need unlimited just get a gallon.”

She then concluded, “Thank you, lady on the internet, for letting me know about the gallon soup at Olive Garden. But don’t forget the breadsticks. They’ll give you a whole box. Make sure to get everything that you can guys, don’t get ripped off.”

But are the breadsticks included?

However, many commenters shared that when they purchased the gallon of soup, they didn’t get the breadsticks for free.

“My Olive Garden doesn’t give you any breadsticks, you have to pay extra,” one wrote.

“My store makes you buy the bread sticks separately,” another echoed.

“Yeah, no breadsticks included…” a third confirmed.

Indeed, the Olive Garden website notes that the restaurant’s infamous free breadsticks are not available to those ordering their meal as take-out.

This isn’t the first time Goolia has gone viral. In one previous TikTok, she revealed how users could get a Wendy’s burger for just $2, and in another, she shared how Raising Cane customers could get fresh chicken tenders.

The Daily Dot reached out to the Goolia via TikTok comment and email. In a response email, Goolia said, “It’s a great way to meal prep! And you can choose any soup!”

In a further email, she addressed confusion over the breadsticks by clarifying that Olive Garden didn’t charge her for them. “I do believe all you have to is ask, but not sure if they have a policy on it,” she added.

We also reached out to Olive Garden and @mylyonkingarmy via email, with the creator confirming it was her in the viral video via email.

