‘They’re trying to get us prepared’: Shoppers walk in Old Navy. Then they notice ‘recession predictors.’ Do they have a point?

As American shoppers notice increasing retail prices and living costs, many believe a recession is on the horizon. However, one Old Navy shopper says there are more subtle indicators of an economic downturn.

In a video with over 786,000 views, TikToker Zoe (@zoezoezoezand) stands next to a shelf of jeans in Old Navy, a popular clothing chain.

Old Navy’s ‘recession indicators’

“We’re pretty sure they’ve got some recession predictors out here. So I’m going to show you what we’re talking about,” Zoe says.

First, Zoe picks up an oatmeal-colored linen dress.

“We’re starting fresh with our District 12 frock,” they say, referring to the impoverished setting of the popular young adult dystopian book series, The Hunger Games.

“It’s made of a nice, rough material, if that’s what you want,” they continue. “It doesn’t need washing that often. That is recession core.”

Next, Zoe pans over to a pair of jeans with gold buttons on both hips.

“These pants aren’t really that bad. But what do they make you think of?” they ask. “A sailor. Or perhaps Rosie the Riveter. They’re trying to get us prepared to get back out to work.”

Zoe points out that Old Navy has a display of bandanas next to the jeans, completing the “Rosie the Riveter” inspired industrial look.

Further into the store, Zoe also finds a formal dress shirt and a longer dress in the same oatmeal-colored “District 12” linen.

In a direct message to the Daily Dot, Zoe elaborated on why they believe Old Navy’s spring collection “screams Great Depression.”

“I know that linen is a classic spring fabric, but something about the shapelessness, the lack of color, the rough material, and the uniformity of the clothes,” they wrote.

Can clothing predict a recession?

You won’t find many Wall Street economists scanning the aisles of Old Navy to predict a recession. However, history suggests that economic conditions can impact clothing preferences.

For instance, the Hemline Index suggests that shoppers may opt for shorter skirts when the economic outlook is positive—and revert to longer hemlines in an economic downturn. The High Heel Index indicates that high heels are more popular during recessions, and flatter shoes are more popular when the economy grows.

While the U.S. economy isn’t currently in a recession, many predict one is in the country’s future. Goldman Sachs increased its odds of a U.S. recession to 35% on Monday, per Reuters, a result of predicted rate cuts by the Federal Reserve and President Donald Trump’s tariffs.

What are recession indicators?

The recession indicator meme is everywhere online, but what factors actually point to a looming recession?

A recent Newsweek report noted an increase in late credit card payments, growing business uncertainty, unpredictable trade policies, rising inflation, and lowered consumer confidence.

Given the prolific nature of recession memes, that last factor doesn’t bode the best outlook.

What do shoppers think of Old Navy’s ‘recession core’?

In the comments, viewers are divided on whether they believe Old Navy’s spring collection indicates a recession. Some point out that the retailer usually opts for a “Classic Americana”-inspired collection each spring and summer.

“Idk old navy loves a shapeless linen item,” one says.

“Nah, this is just classic Americana. Old Navy does this every summer. I’m seeing red, white, & blue,” another suggests.

“One thing about Old Navy… they gonna buy one fabric in BULK and make 12 ‘different’ items with it,” a third adds.

However, others believe Zoe is spot on.

“The fact that these outfits were popular when I was in high school….A DECADE AGO….shows recession is here,” a viewer shares.

“THEY WANT US BACK IN THE MINES,” another exclaims.

“Not just recession but uniform fascism,” a third suggests.

“I went to multiple stores last weekend and hated all the clothes. It looks like they want us dressing like the Handmaids Tale,” a fourth adds.

The Daily Dot reached out to Zoe and Old Navy for further comment.



