‘Put that back where you found it’: Woman goes for an oil change. Then the worker pulls out her cabin filter

Getting an oil change is a routine car maintenance task that helps preserve and extend the life of your vehicle. While some people prefer to change their oil on their own, many go to auto shops to get the task done.

More often than not, these auto shops will try to upsell you on additional services to rack up the bill. These services can include adding coolant, adjusting tire air pressure, and changing cabin filters. These auto shops know many people aren’t well-versed in cars and can become easy targets to convince.

In a TikTok with over 3.5 million views, content creator (@rissaninjawould) shares how a mechanic tried to sell her a cabin filter replacement when the current filter looked brand new and barely used.

What happened at this oil change?

In the TikTok, this content creator took her to the auto shop for a routine oil change. After completing the oil change, the classic upsell began. The mechanic suggested the driver get a cabin filter replacement. However, the current cabin filter looked completely new.

The only noticeable detail of the cabin filter being dirty is a leaf on the filter. By the way, the mechanic made sure to hold the leaf on the filter while presenting the filter to the driver.

“Him holding the leaf on,” one TikTok commenter noticed.

It was certainly comical to try and convince the driver that the cabin filter replacement was necessary. The TikTok captioned, “Sir, I only came here for an oil change. I’ll need you to put that back where you found it.”

“Ain’t nobody tell you to look for problems,” one TikTok commenter added.

Now, mechanics are suggested or required to pitch these additional services to make more profit during the visit. While these services may not be necessary at the moment, people will buy them due to a lack of knowledge.

When should you get a cabin filter replacement?

According to Car and Driver, the cabin air filter cleans the air entering the interior of dust, smog, odors, allergens, and other contaminants. These filters help ensure clean air enters the car while blocking any contaminants inside.

Just like any air filter, these do need to be changed out. However, how often do these need to be changed out?

According to Jiffy Lube, it is recommended to change out the cabin filter every 15,000-30,000 miles. Of course, there are a variety of factors that can alter this recommendation based on air, model, driving environment, etc. Generally speaking, 15,000-30,000 is needed to ensure clean air is being pumped into your car.

Which brings up the question: Should you get a cabin filter replacement at your oil change? AAA suggests getting an oil change every 5,000-7,500 miles for most engines. With this knowledge, a cabin filter replacement is not necessary for each oil change done.

Depending on the condition of the cabin filter, it can be done every other oil change. Now, if the filter is still in good shape, it may be possible to go two oil changes without it.

Additionally, users of r/lifeprotips suggest changing the cabin air filter yourself. Dealerships and auto shops will typically overcharge to complete a cabin filter replacement.

“The dealership tried to get me to have them change my filters – for $200. GTFO. Bought both for $40 and had both done in less than 10 minutes,” one reddit user shared.

Considering this is an easy fix, it might be worthwhile to watch a YouTube video and save yourself some money.

What did the viewers think about this?

“That was replaced maybe one oil change ago. It’s good,” one added.

“They got me at my first oil change,” one shared.

“Don’t even know what it is. Put it back,” one commented.

“Sir put the floor mat back in the car pls,” one joked.

“Your breathing in bad toxins,” one commented.

