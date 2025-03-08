‘I swear sometimes a girl’s detective skills are better than those investigators’: Woman sits in man’s passenger seat. Then she uses this windshield trick to learn she’s the other woman

A woman believes her boyfriend was cheating on her after spotting an imprint on his car’s windshield. Raisa (@pasa_light) posted a viral TikTok that’s accrued over 29.9 million views and throngs of comments. Several commenters believe that the imprint was left by a popular cell phone product.

Featured Video

Raisa’s clip begins with her riding in a car. The TikToker says she utilized a specific observation involving the car’s windshield to let her know her significant other was cheating. An on-screen caption reads, “The way I found out about the other woman.”

Next, she focuses in on an imprint on the windshield that shows 24 circles in a 4×6 grid. It seems that she believes this imprint was left by “the other woman.”

Octobuddy?

There are some users on TikTok who’ve posted about their Octobuddy accessories. The cell phone attachment product allows folks to mount their devices to various surfaces. It appears that the windshield mark on the TikToker’s significant other’s windshield could very well have been imprinted by this product.

Advertisement

Influencers have purportedly used the item in order to record themselves while driving. This allows them to record themselves hands-free during a commute to create content on-the-go.

Bustle writes that it indeed contains 24 suction cups, which is the same amount of circles on the windshield in Raisa’s video.

Cheating in cars

A Mirror piece covered those who’ve anonymously admitted to cheating, and they admitted to doing so in cars. The woman who penned the piece admitted to having intercourse with her husband’s friend. She stated that the man initiated the romantic relationship, and they ended up doing the deed “several times” in his car.

Advertisement

Furthermore, some outlets have delineated telltale car-related signs your partner may be cheating. The Law Offices of Mark. S. Guralnick made a list of 10 things to look out for in your significant other’s vehicle for signs of infidelity. First, their car suddenly needs to fill up on gasoline more often.

Second, the odometer appears to have racked up miles but you aren’t quite sure of where they’ve been. If the “passenger seat is out of position,” perhaps they’ve been engaging in some hanky panky. Additionally, the GPS unit may be packed with “unknown destinations.” Any “stains” or “damage” to the car’s interior could be a clear indication that there’s been some roughing about in the vehicle.

Furthermore, TikTokers have also posted videos where they’ve detailed how they discovered there was another person, like this user on the app who found jewelry that doesn’t belong to her in her man’s ride.

Another user on the app documented how they utilized this sign to stir up drama with their ex’s new girl. They left a necklace with their initial on it in the man’s whip.

Advertisement

The Daily Dot has reached out to Raisa via TikTok comment for further information.

Internet culture is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here. You’ll get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.