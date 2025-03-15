‘Crazy’: Woman sits in the passenger seat of her boyfriend’s car. Then she uses little-known trick to discover she’s the other woman

Cheating is a common fear among people in relationships. And as technology evolves, it is becoming easier and easier to spot cheating in real time.

While many cheaters are caught through text messages, social media DMs, and location tracking, there are lesser known ways as well. One woman said she found out through the Octobuddy phone accessory.

In a TikTok with over 8.5M views, Jojo (@joiederouen) reveals how she found out her boyfriend was cheating on her when she found Octobuddy marks on the mirror.

How did this Octobuddy expose a cheating boyfriend?

An Octobuddy is a phone case attached used to easily stick to any surface. Octobuddy are typically used on mirrors so people take selfies, touch up makeup, or just check themselves out.

So when Jojo went to use the sun visor in her boyfriend’s car, she couldn’t help but notice a mark on the mirror. It wasn’t just any mark; it was the famous Octobuddy mark on the sun visor.

Now seeing Jojo made this video, you can assume she doesn’t have an Octobuddy.

Jumping to conclusions, Jojo automatically assumes this means that her boyfriend is cheating on her. The video caption reads, “Crazy because this is how I found out about the other girl.” She zooms in on the passenger sun visor with the Octobuddy marks. Clearly in her mind, there must be another girl he is seeing.

Why do people cheat?

It’s no surprise that cheating is one of the most devastating ways for a break up to go down. Which brings up this question, why would you cheat on them?

According to VeryWellMind.com, there are plenty of reasons a person might cheat on a partner, including mental illness, childhood trauma, and addiction issues.

Recent research by Alicia Walker of University of Missouri suggests that men will engage in infidelity for emotional connection needs while women seek physical pleasures from another partner.

Viewers react to Octobuddy exposing cheating

Looking at the comment section for this TikTok quickly turned into a trauma dumping section. Many users shared their own stories of their partners cheating while offering no support to the creator. The classic case of let’s make this about me.

“This whole comment section needs therapy,” one user commented.

“I feel so bad for all these comments. I’m sorry you all have endured unfaithful people,” a second user stated.

“I found out from dreams, which led me to investigate,” one commented.

“Women’s intuition ain’t no joke,” a second user said.

“Octobuddy bringing players to their knees one at a time,” one joked.

“The other woman purposely leaves evidence to break up your marriage,” one added.

“Look up Maria Felix, what she said 50 years ago, ‘If you’re going to investigate your man, you will always find something, but don’t bother investigating him if you’re not going to leave him,’” one added.

