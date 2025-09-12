“New York City has to be a prank, right?”: TikToker’s tiny NYC apartment transformation sparks debate over small-space living

A tiny but adorable New York City bedroom transformation went viral as people expressed dismay over the size. But now, others are sticking up for small space living.

Last week, Alison (@alisonpstewart) shared a series of pictures that showed her posing happily with the keys to her new apartment at the start of August, the empty space, and, finally, how she had furnished and decorated it.

new york city has to be a prank, right? pic.twitter.com/QriBeCIDKy — soggy broccoli (@soggybrocoli) September 8, 2025

But her enthusiasm didn’t quite translate over to others. Of the 14 million viewers and nearly 10,000 commenters, many of them seemed appalled at just how cozy Alison’s room is—and many of those naysayers blamed NYC.

“Living in New York without being rich sounds like hell,” one person wrote.

“Ppl in New York be like here is my $2k prison cell,” added another, while somebody else pushed the joke even further, saying, “mind you, it’s 10k a month.”

Living small in NYC (and the world)

Some of what commenters have to say has a ring of truth to it. NYC can certainly be expensive. It’s a big city where apartments are heavily in demand, both because a lot of people want to live there and because new development isn’t happening quickly enough.

According to Zillow, the average rent in NYC is $3706, or 77% higher than average rental costs nationally. The median rent is a lot less dire, coming in at around $1600. But part of the reason for that is likely because the lower number reflects homes that are being lived in, not just listed and rented out recently. Put simply, the current market for new renters is very pricey.

That demand, of course, plays into the small size of these spaces. Bigger apartments or townhouses have been chopped up to make space for more tenants, and new builds are often lacking in square footage so more units can be squeezed in.

While there may be a housing shortage, there’s certainly no shortage of small NYC apartment tours on your social media platform of choice. TikTok, Instagram, YouTube—they’re everywhere you look. The same is true of websites that showcase people’s homes, like Apartment Therapy.

This tiny apartment in New York City goes for $650 a month pic.twitter.com/ESR6DQswn7 — ໊ (@QUEENP0P) September 10, 2025

And small-space living isn’t unique to NYC. Micro-apartments can be found here and there in other major U.S. cities like Washington, D.C., and San Francisco, and can be much more common overseas in places like Tokyo, Paris, and Hong Kong.

In defense of small spaces

There are plenty of reasons why people might opt for living small. Money is a great one, but some people just prefer it overall. There’s less space to heat in the winter, less to clean, you don’t get bogged down in buying unnecessary stuff to fill things up, and it can motivate you to spend more time out in the world rather than just curling up in bed watching Netflix during all of your free time.

Despite some people ragging on the amount of space Alison had to show off, she had a lot of defenders, too—both for the small space in general and specifically for the trade-off of living in NYC.

A job well done indeed actually 👌🏽 — Seq 𓂀 (@seqflowers) September 9, 2025

The bed is a little big, but this is a cute as hell little apartment and it’s the literal NYC dream for millions of young girly pops.



You love to see ppl living their city dreams ✨ https://t.co/YJAf5IySgL pic.twitter.com/RuPvzlegWr — YIMBYLAND (@YIMBYLAND) September 9, 2025

I do wish we had more housing and better housing but there is a reason why tens of millions of people are dying to be here in pursuit of their dreams, and not Virginia, where you are. https://t.co/HX06j7B9oE — Asad🗽🍎 (@AsadFromNYC) September 9, 2025

people don’t move to nyc to spend time in an apartment



you move to nyc to do lots of things



nyc is a life accelerant https://t.co/dlJ9hj49rR — the Rich (@Duderichy) September 9, 2025

yes I’d so rather be in a house with paper thin walls and an HOA where it is a 20 minute drive to every daily need and my only source of joy is watching my Ring camera feed, eagerly awaiting something to happen so that it may bring some made up danger to my little life https://t.co/zCSDmVXDaS — nolan (@anxiousdeluxe) September 10, 2025

How big is Alison’s tiny NYC apartment, actually?

Contrary to some assumptions, the space Alison showed off in her initial TikTok is just her bedroom. She actually lives with roommates (and a cat) in a three bedroom apartment with a separate dining and living space. She gave folks a full virtual tour after her pictures first went viral, also showing off how her roommates set up their respective similarly small rooms:

To some, it doesn’t matter. That bedroom is still just too small. But having recently moved to NYC from Nashville, Alison is just thrilled to have a cute place in the city.

“If you don’t like it, I don’t care,” she told the haters. “You don’t have to sleep in it.”

