Woman opens Fairlife Protein Shake. Then she realizes there’s no shake inside—there’s something else

A group of nurses open a Fairlife Protein Shake but are surprised to find there’s no shake inside. Instead, they find a pair of children’s toys. How did the foreign objects get inside a factory sealed bottle?

PCBPeople (@pcbpeople) is a nurse who appears to have started this TikTok account for the express purpose of sharing this discovery. The video starts with PCBPeople holding an open bottle of Fairlife Protein Shake.

The nurse explains that one of her colleagues needed a protein shake because the hospital cafeteria happened to be out of them. Luckily, the crew found a spare protein shake in their staff fridge.

What is inside the Fairlife Protein Shake bottle?

The bottle had been in the freezer, but the nurses figured it would still be safe for human consumption. However, when PCBPeople’s colleague Maria opened the bottle, something felt a bit off.

“I took it from her, and as I poured it and poured it out, because I wanted to see,” she says. “It was water. And so as I pour out [the] water … there’s a little man in there.”

With the bottle sealed, the crew of nurses needed to cut the top off of the bottle to retrieve the little man. “So we had to find a way to get him out,” she says. “He was trapped.”

After breaking into the bottle using three different pairs of scissors and a knife, they discovered two tiny toy men inside. “He’s got a twin!” one of the other nurses says.

“There’s another man in here,” PCBPeople says. “This is what we found in our Fairlife bottle this morning. It’s like a Cracker Jack prize. Some little kid lost their [toys].”

One of her colleagues asks, “What was a little kid doing in a manufacturing plant?”

PCBPeople says, “Being nurses and very curious, of course, we had to cut it open. There are men in there!”

Viewers react

As the video ends, one of the nurses urges viewers, “Check your Fairlife. There’s little men in there.”

The video has amassed more than 3 million views since April 11. In the comments section, viewers had just as many jokes as the nurses.

One viewer wrote, “So you’re saying I’ve been searching for men in all the wrong places? Possibly the man of my dreams is trapped in a Fairlife Protein Shake?”

A second viewer said, “OK, I feel cheated. In all the Fairlife I have drank, I’ve never had a man show up. Let alone two.”

Another viewer asked, “Can I please just get my morning pain pills?”

Who are the men inside the Fairlife Protein Shake bottle?

Several viewers in the comments section recognized the action figures as Leorio Paradinight from the anime Hunter X Hunter and the Funko Mystery Mini of Oscar Martinez from The Office. “Bro why was LEORIO in the bottle HAHAHAHA,” wrote one viewer.

If you’re confused by the skit, you’re not alone. One viewer wrote, “I ran to the comments and I’m still hopelessly confused.”

In a follow-up video posted last week, PCBPeople showed viewers the bottle with the plastic sleeve cut off. The bottle appears warped. “It looked like it had problems in the manufacturing process, but that’s it,” she says. “Just my lucky day, I guess.”

The Daily Dot reached out to PCBPeople via TikTok comment and direct message for comment. It also reached out to Fairlife via online contact form and press email for comment.

