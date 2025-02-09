‘Benefit does not outweigh the risk’: Expert issues warning for anyone who uses Tamiflu

When the flu hits, most people just ride it out—but for those looking to cut it short, there’s Tamiflu.

The antiviral medication is supposed to shorten flu duration by a day or two, but according to former ER nurse and TikTok user Catherine George (@catcgeorge), the risks aren’t worth it.

In a viral TikTok video with over 251,500 views, she shared a case that made her want to warn others.

Why does the former nurse advise against the medication?

“I don’t know who needs to hear this, but I just saw a post about this, this tragic post about this little boy passing away,” George begins.

She states that the child had influenza A and went to the ER because he wasn’t getting better.

“They gave him Tamiflu, sent him home. The next day he was in the ER or they had to call 911,” she alleges. “He ended up passing away.”

The Daily Dot could not find a news story matching this description.

George then shares what she learned from nearly a decade working in emergency rooms.

“I worked in the ER for about nine years total in my life,” she states. “I’m gonna tell you to tell everybody you know what the doctors, all of the doctors that I worked with, have told me.”

According to her, no one should ever take Tamiflu.

“Especially do not give it to your child,” she says. “You should not take it, your husband should not take it. Your worst enemy should not be taking Tamiflu.”

She explains that while the flu can be serious, it will “run its course” alleging that the side effects of Tamiflu outweigh the benefits.

“Shortening the flu is like one or two days,” she says. “One or two days is not worth the side effects of Tamiflu.”

What are the side effects, according to the former ER nurse?

She claims that the most common side effect for children is vomiting. “The biggest one for children is vomiting,” she alleges. “They can aspirate [and get] pneumonia anyway. They can die.”

She also warns about possible psychiatric effects. “Another huge side effect that people don’t talk about is psychosis,” she adds. “Tamiflu can give you psychosis.”

According to George, the doctors she worked with avoided prescribing it. “I’m just telling you, the doctors that I worked with personally said that they would not give it to anybody,” she reiterates.

“Don’t take it. Just—if they won’t give it to their own kids, you shouldn’t be giving it to yours, OK?” she concludes. “Have a good day.”

Can any of these claims be confirmed?

Tamiflu, or oseltamivir, is an FDA-approved antiviral commonly used to treat the flu. Like any medication, it comes with potential side effects. According to Cleveland Clinic, these can range from allergic reactions to seizures or “unusual changes in behavior”—which is somewhat different from what George described as “psychosis.”

Concerns about Tamiflu aren’t new.

In 2005, the FDA announced an investigation into the deaths of 12 Japanese children who had taken the medication. However, the review did not lead to any official warnings against Tamiflu.

In another case, CBS News reported that an Indiana family blamed Tamiflu for their teenage son’s death after he took his own life shortly after starting the medication. Experts at the time, however, told CBS News that severe psychological changes caused by Tamiflu are extremely rare and something they had never observed in their own patients.

Viewers are split

In the comments, users echoed George’s concern and expressed a deep dislike for the medication. Others stated they’d taken it multiple times without any issues.

“Hubs is a pharmacist and won’t even consider letting us (wife and kids) take Tamiflu,” shared one user. “At all.”

“Me and my kids have taken Tamiflu so many times and never had a single issue,” stated another.

“When did this start happening??” asked a third. “I had the flu a few years ago and took Tamiflu and it was fine. I didn’t start hearing about all this until this year.”

The Daily Dot has reached out to George via Instagram and TikTok messages. We’ve also contacted Roche, the manufacturer of Tamiflu via email for official comment.

