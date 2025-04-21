Pope Francis’ passing resurfaces Nostradamus prediction from 1555. Here’s what he said comes next

Pope Francis, the 88-year-old leader of the Catholic Church, passed away on Easter Monday at his residence in the Vatican’s Casa Santa Marta.

His death has prompted a global outpouring of tributes, with many reflecting on his transformative papacy and the future of the Church.​

In the wake of his passing, attention has turned to a prophecy by 16th-century astrologer Nostradamus, who people believe accurately predicted many historical events.

What exactly did Nostradamus predict about Pope Francis?

In his 1555 work Les Prophéties, Nostradamus wrote:​

“Through the death of a very old Pontiff / A Roman of good age will be elected / Of him it will be said that he weakens his seat / But long will he sit and in mordant activity.”​

Some interpret this as foretelling the death of an elderly pope and the election of a successor who may face challenges in maintaining the strength of the papacy.

Another line from Nostradamus reads:​

“A young man of dark skin with the help of the great king will deliver the purse to another of red colour.”​

This has led to speculation about the identity and background of the next pope.

While many caution against taking Nostradamus’ predictions literally, the timing of Pope Francis’s death has reignited discussions about his writings and their relevance to current events.​

How people are reacting to the prophecy on TikTok

In the comments under a video discussing the prophecy, reactions ranged from deeply symbolic interpretations to grounded skepticism.

Another user took a more spiritual angle. “The time is here. I can’t say how exactly we get there,” they wrote. “Between parables & the prophetic, some have their own interpretation. I just know how the story ends.”

Meanwhile, others shrugged it off entirely. “Us millennials still ain’t flinching,” one person said. “The end was supposed to be in 2012 apparently and nothing happened.”

