‘Nobody knows where they might end up’: The ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ TikTok trend making us reconsider string theory

That One Sound is a column from internet culture reporter Charlotte Colombo that explores the origin of popular sounds heard on TikTok.

Life is unpredictable at the best of times. Per the butterfly effect, the smallest of day-to-day decisions can end up drastically altering the course you takes.

The truth is, we have no idea where the twist and turns of existence will take us. Although, hopefully, your life is a little less dramatic than the characters of Grey’s Anatomy. Here’s one viral TikTok sound that’s suddenly become predictably inescapable.

The sound

@alexiscaarmen a unique experience i fear Edit: I took the trend as living in a small world and being connected again in crazy ways or i saw alot of crazy coincidence videos i thought this story fit the theme of. in no way did i imply she should be embarrassed or that i was looking down on her. Yall literally are the only ones who said anything abt healthcare careers or cleaning up after ppl.. the call is coming from inside the house. Plz stop reaching. There was no other way to explain the circumstances of us meeting again without mentioning her coming in to clean never said “oh shes cleaning up after me now” I SAID SHE CAME IN TO CLEAN LIKE THATS HOW I MET HER AGAIN read peopleeeee. I never saw this as negative when i made it because i never saw this as a negative career in the first place. I apologized for my mess and told her i appreciated it which i very much do considering i couldnt walk at the time. Im so grateful for every hand that played a part in my delivery and postpartum including hers. That being said i love being a mother i love my kids i love my life if this is not an ideal life for you that is fine! I think everyons path is different even me and this girl and i have no judgment or ill will towards anybody for any profession. And if this is how i saw it when i made it i would just be arguing with yall abt my life and why its better but im not a miserabke person who compares peoples lives, you are! talking abt my kids and my role as a mother is insane behavior i hope yall seek help. ♬ original sound – greys🩺💉

A recent trending sound consists of a woman singing “Nobody knows where they might end up.” In turn, TikTokers are lip-syncing this line and relating it unexpected plot twists in their lives.

Some of these plot twists are figurative, like encountering the person who bullied you in high school in the delivery room. While others are literal, with TikTokers discussing the joys of “solo side quests.” Another vital message conveyed by the sound is the importance of not making snap judgements about homelessness or wearing a mask, because you can never know how life might end up for you in the future.

Where’s it from?

This sound comes from the song “Cosy in the Rocket,” by Psapp, and if you think it sounds familiar, you’re right—it’s been the award-winning opening theme song for hit medical drama series Grey’s Anatomy since 2005.

Sound off

The sound has now been used in 41,700 different TikToks. Some are Grey’s Anatomy themed, but the majority of these TikToks are all about “invisible string theory”—the idea that some people are connected by a cosmic thread that surpasses the usual challenges and barriers in life.

For instance, TikToker @dhenifer.pim shared how the man who saved her sister’s life four years ago and who spoke to her on the phone ended up being her future husband who she met at the gym two years later.