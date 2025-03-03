‘Still has a CVT’: Driver praises Nissan Sentra despite its size. Why do people think it’s not worth the $27K?

A car reviewer favorably assessed a Nissan Sentra he ran across, declaring it “actually decent” and complementing aspects of its interior. However, he still found one feature that might be a dealbreaker.

The 75-second assessment of the Sentra comes from creator Cars & Keys (@carsandkeys). It went up on TikTok on Wednesday. As of Sunday morning, it had drawn more than 27,000 views.

An impressive interior

“I gotta give it to Nissan,” said the creator. He praises it for diverging from his expectations of being a small and cheap car. “Like, it’s not bad. You have buttons that are real buttons.”

His tour of the interior revealed intricate stitching on the front seats, which he found to be a luxurious touch, and he even found the door closing to make a satisfying sound.

“It’s too small for me, because my foot like, oh my gosh, I’m already going insane because it doesn’t fit there with this,” he assesses. He struggles to be comfortable with the pedal set-up in front of the driver’s side seat.

But he also assesses, on the whole, “I’m loving it.”

He does also have one last critique, though, saying of the Nissan emblem on the front grill—that it’s “not a real badge; just a glass picture.”

The latest Sentra

According to Car & Driver, the 2025 edition of the Sentra is a decently-rated compact car, drawing a 7.5 out of 10 in its overall rating.

“The Nissan Sentra is an affordable car that doesn’t look cheap,” the review begins. “It has a handsome exterior and a classier interior than you might expect. Plus, its front seats are uncommonly comfortable for its class, and the spacious trunk is usefully sized.”

The review reads, “The Sentra also boasts impressive highway fuel economy. On paper, it’s a great little car, but it suffers from bland driving-itis, an affliction for which there is no cure with its current setup, a 149-hp four-cylinder engine mated to a continuously variable automatic transmission.”

Regarding the CVT transmission, a much-maligned element that’s come up in a number of Daily Dot stories, including one in which a mechanic warned, “Do not buy a car or SUV or anything with a CVT transmission,” the reviewer provides no further warning against it.

“While the gearless automatic simulates traditional gear changes, the Sentra we tested was noisy and slow, especially when trying to pass at highway speeds,” it read.

Viewers still are skeptical of the Nissan

People who viewed the video had pointed opinions about the car.

“Bad deal for $27k!,” one assessed. “[Toyota] Corollas are several thousand cheaper and all come standard with far more safety/driving assist features than this.”

That led someone to respond, “But the inside of a Corolla looks like it’s from 2012.”

“The Sentra’s is hardly better,” another offered. “Certainly not $5,000 better. And I’ll take a Corolla with far more advanced tech with a boring interior over a Sentra any day.”

“I like Nissan,” considered another. “Even if their designs are a little bit dated. Their engines are fine. It’s just that damn transmission. The transmission is the only reason I won’t buy one.”

“They are able to put premium interiors in there because the engine and transmission is made out of plastic and aluminum foil,” someone else countered.

The Daily Dot has reached out to the creator via email and TikTok direct message and to Nissan via email.



