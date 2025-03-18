‘I’m just gonna do it myself’: Nissan driver takes NV200 to dealership. Then they tell him how much it’ll cost to service CVT

A car expert had a Nissan needing CVT service and was initially told the repair would cost $399 despite the parts needed totaling more than $300. Of course, once he was at the dealership, the price changed to something significantly more expensive.

Featured Video

The video documenting the situation initially went up Thursday from Thomas (@carsrme2). He is a self-styled car expert who creates content dealing with car repairs for all different makes and models.

In this video, first published Thursday and approaching 6,500 views as of Monday, Thomas details a trip to the dealership that ended with him deciding to just buy the parts and do the repair himself.

“Well, I guess there’s a reason they call it the stealership,” he quips, before going into his story about what he needs at the parts involved with his requested repairs totaling $306. In the comments, he reveals it’s an NV200 cargo van, which Nissan’s site describes as no longer in production.

Advertisement

“You sure it’s $399?” he claims to have asked the Nissan people. “You do all that stuff for $399? And I went through every single part with them.”

He then relays, “I’m gonna go home. They just told me it was $700 to service the CVT.”

“Can you imagine, if you weren’t mechanically inclined like I am myself, you drove all the way here thinking it was $399 and they tell you it’s $799?” he rhetorically asked, inflating the price even further. “I think I’d be a little upset.”

How much does it cost to maintain a Nissan?

Even though $700 might seem like a lot for Nissan maintenance, at least one source says you could do a lot worse than driving a Nissan.

Advertisement

According to USA Today, the cost of maintaining a car is going up across the board for all makes and models, but Nissan is one of the least expensive brands to maintain.

“A September report from AAA found the cost to own and operate a new vehicle in 2024 was a little over $1,000 per month when accounting for expenses like fuel, maintenance, depreciation and finance charges,” the article said. “That’s up $115 from the year prior.”

However, models like the Sentra, Versa, and Leaf all came in at under $6,000 for 10-year maintenance costs. That compared comparably to popular Honda models, whereas a number of Toyota models were under the $5,000 mark.

While the article only focused on costs at the lower end of the spectrum, it did point out that “luxury brands like Bentley, BMW and Jaguar were among the most expensive when it comes to 10-year maintenance costs.”

Advertisement

Viewers criticize Nissan CVTs

Thomas got responses to his Nissan-inspired lament.

“All that money and it still gonna blow up,” assessed one.

“$800 is like a quarter the price of the car,” observed another, before asking, “What the hell, Nissan?”

Advertisement

“They already scammed you when you bought a car with a CVT transmission,” someone else said, referencing the Nissan feature that has earned it a bad reputation that has manifested in previous Daily Dot coverage.

The Daily Dot has reached out to the creator via TikTok direct message and to Nissan via email.

Internet culture is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here. You’ll get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.