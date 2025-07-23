“90% of its fanbase will never be able to go”: Nintendo reveals PokéPark KANTO, but not everyone is thrilled

On July 22, 2025, Nintendo and The Pokémon Company announced PokéPark KANTO, a brand-new outdoor Pokémon attraction set to open in early 2026. The park, located within Tokyo’s Yomiuriland in the scenic Tama Hills, spans 26K square meters (just shy of 280K square feet) and features both natural and themed environments.

Fans can encounter over 600 Pokémon throughout the experience in Pokémon Forest and Sedge Town. According to the press release, “The Pokémon Forest is a spacious wilderness spanning nearly 500 meters in length. It features various terrains including hilly paths, tall grass, tunnels, rocky trails, and more.”

Described as a Trainers’ Area, the park invites visitors to “embark on an unforgettable adventure” through the natural landscape and immersive town settings. Sedge Town will offer themed shops, a Pokémon Center, and attractions like a Pokémon parade and gym. Advance tickets are expected to go on sale later this year.

Fans have mixed reactions

Although the announcement had all the makings of a major reveal, many fans were quick to express frustration. Almost immediately after the reveal, social media lit up with opinions about the new theme park. A major source of disappointment? Many assumed the announcement was for a new video game.

The company’s most recent Pokémon game came out in 2022. Pokémon fans have been eagerly waiting for news about what’s next. The sudden reveal of a theme park, rather than a game trailer, led to confusion and frustration. Interestingly, however, the company also announced more information about its October 2025 release, Pokémon Legends: Z-A, the same day.

“The way my heart went crazy because the name ‘PokePark’ was mentioned in the Pokémon Presents,” commented @MaskedRoxyPSI. “Only for it to be a theme park and not a new game 😭💔”

@itswavelengths The Pokémon Company announced that Poképark Kanto will be opening early 2026 right outside of Tokyo, but the vibe is maybe not all there. I’m sure people will have fun there, but maybe the company with the biggest IP in the entire world could have gone more all-out imo!! ♬ original sound – brendon

Adding to the backlash, fans outside Japan felt left out. Since the park is located in Tokyo, international Pokémon lovers voiced disappointment over its inaccessibility.

Pokéfan @polygonyall tweeted, “IDK why Pokémon Direct is showcasing a theme park 90% of its fanbase will never be able to go to.”

But perhaps the most divisive detail is the nature of the park itself.

Despite the grand branding, PokéPark KANTO is relatively small and light on traditional rides. Instead, much of it is a themed forest walk and a shopping district. Some fans described it as a glorified merch store, while others said that it could barely be considered a theme park.

“When they finally make a Pokémon theme park or at least an attraction in a bigger park, but it’s just based on f****** Kanto,” one person wrote.

Still, not everyone was upset. Excitement poured in from those living in Japan or planning to visit.

“This is it! I definitely want to go…!” one Japanese fan wrote on X.

Another said, “I’ve always dreamed of a Pokémon theme park, and I used to watch footage of the original 2005 PokéPark for hours on end when I was around 8 years old, so I am very excited for PokéPark Kanto! ( ๑ ˃̵ᴗ˂̵)و I’d really like to visit in 2026.”

