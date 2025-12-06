“Beyond greedy”: Nintendo shamed for silent part of “Metroid” game that only plays music if you buy a $30 amiibo

Nintendo is facing backlash after a gamer claimed part of Metroid Prime 4 Beyond is completely silent unless players buy a $30 amiibo to unlock its soundtrack.

Is Nintendo’s Metroid music behind a paywall?

In a video with over 254,000 views, TikToker Pierre (@piematt7) calls out Nintendo after he notices the desert area of the Switch 2 game Metroid Prime 4 Beyond has no music.

“These jokers put music behind a paywall,” he remarks. “Come to find out the only way to get music during that section of the game is by buying a $30 amiibo.”

Amiibos are collectible figurines that can be tapped on Nintendo consoles to unlock certain exclusive features and in-game bonuses. But for many players, locking an entire music track behind one feels like a step too far.

“This is some beyond greedy [expletive],” Pierre says, adding that Nintendo should have used the amiibo for a fun cosmetic instead of leaving players in silence. “I feel bad for the guy that made this music not knowing his [expletive] is behind a paywall.”

What do other gamers think?

Players in the comments echoed Pierre’s frustration, saying the game feels “unfinished” and that music shouldn’t be paywalled in any form.

“This game DOESN’T EVEN look finished. Nintendo is one of the worst companies in modern gaming,” a commenter says.

“See, I like Nintendo and think they are overhated… BUT WHAT IS THIS! (They did it before, btw, with Skyward Sword, they locked fast travel behind an amiibo),” a second comments.

“That game looks so unfinished, and I swear I’ve seen mobile games with better graphics than Ts,” a third adds.

On the subreddit r/F—Nintendo, others criticized the game’s lack of music and paywall. However, some point out that players may be able to actually unlock music for free during gameplay.

“You can unlock the radio by exploring the desert. This is fake news that is taking over the algorithm,” one writes.

“The truth is that this is false; there is a way to unlock it without using the amiibo,” another says—without further elaboration.

The Daily Dot reached out to Nintendo for further comment.

