‘Just buy the $1 loaves at Walmart or HEB and make your own’: Grocery shopper buys New York Bakery Texas Toast. Then he opens up the package

A New York Bakery Texas Toast customer was astonished by how small its bread has seemingly gotten.

Jove Skystalker (@joveskystalker) detailed their gripes with the brand in a viral TikTok that’s accrued over 40,000 views.

“So yeah this is the Texas Toast,” he says, holding a piece of bread between his fingers. He then rests the small piece of food on top of the box he got it from. “From the New York Bakery.

Next, he slides the actual piece of bread over the image presented on the box. This effectively demonstrates the size disparity between the Texas toast on the food’s packaging vs. the Texas toast in real life. However, the package doesn’t say the image is the actual size of the product.

“Guys… pretty small hands here…” he says, laughing at the size of the piece of bread in his hands.

Viewers found humor in the video. “That’s a Texas crouton sir,” one user quipped.

Someone else joked, “More like Rhode Island toast, the heck is that a crouton?”

Other fans of the brand said they’ noticed the same thing’ve had similar recent experiences. “It just keeps getting worse with this brand. I’ve noticed for a while. The last bread sticks I got had no garlic butter,” one said.

Another shared, “My family used to get these in the mid 2000s. They were huge, like damn near twice the size of a regular bread slice (which were also bigger back then).”

A third wrote, “Shrinkflation man I remember when they were bigger than the picture on the box.”

Shrinkflation?

Shrinkflation refers to products that have gone down in size but cost the same or more. The practice can be attributed to a variety of factors, like inflation, an economic downturn, or corporate greed. Instances of shrinkflation began popping up on social media in 2021.

New York Bakery’s Texas Toast was posted to Reddit’s shrinkflation subreddit in 2024.

In their post, Redditor @zoercat wrote that they were so taken aback by how small the slices were, they had to do a double take. They wanted to ensure they didn’t accidentally buy miniature versions of the Texas Toast slices.

“This is regular, on brand Texas Toast. It used to be over twice the size of these little things! We checked the box to make sure we didn’t get a mini version, but it’s just the regular box that we always get,” the poster complained.

Shrinkflation hitting pre-made products has encouraged consumers to start making their own. One user encouraged Skystalker to just make his own Texas toast moving forward. “Just buy the $1 loaves at Walmart or HEB and make your own,” they urged.

The Daily Dot has reached out to New York Bakery via email and to Skystalker via TikTok comment for further information.

