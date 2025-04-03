‘Now it’s Rhode Island toast’: Shopper buys New York Bakery Texas Toast. Then she opens it up

A New York Bakery Texas Toast customer is excited to have the bread with her dinner until she opens the box and gets a shocking surprise.

Featured Video

In a TikTok with over 100,000 views, content creator Steph Friedman (@stephanifriedman) cannot believe the size of her Texas toast and asks users for other brand recommendations.

Friedman first shows her box of New York Bakery Texas Toast before panning to the slices on a baking sheet. She picks one up and shows that the slice is smaller than the palm of her hand.

“When did these get so small?” the on-screen caption reads.

Advertisement

As the clip ends, Friedman poses one request to her viewers. “If anyone has a better brand suggestion, I’m all ears.”

Users weigh in

In the comments section, viewers affirm Friedman’s experience with their own observations of changes in portion sizes from their favorite brands.

“So tired of the shrinkflation and corporate greed. I refuse to continue to line the pockets of these greedy companies,” one viewer wrote.

Advertisement

A second viewer quipped, “Those are Texas croutons now,”

“Every single food brand in the US is owned by one of three megacorporations. They’re playing right in our faces with this shrinkflation nonsense. Meanwhile, they’re worth billions,” a third person argued.

“Better off buying bread from the bakery and making your own garlic bread,” yet another viewer chimed in.

Advertisement

What is shrinkflation?

The Daily Dot has previously reported on shrinkflation, which is the practice of reducing the size of a product while maintaining its sticker price and effectively raising the price per given amount.

Some of the latest companies accused of the sneaky strategy include Panda Express, Peace Tea, Girl Scout Cookies, and Clif Bar.

A subreddit dedicated to catching instances of shrinkflation boasts over 165,000 members and frequently shares comparison pictures of products that have decreased in size.

Advertisement

One post shows a box of Pampers Swaddlers that has been reduced from 120 diapers to 116. The front of the newer box reads, “Save up to $200 per year.”

“Not the biggest dip, but I imagine this is the first of several smaller steps without cutting prices,” the author wrote.

“They’re telling you they save $200 a year, not you,” another commenter replied.

The Daily Dot has reached out to New York Bakery via email and Steph Friedman via TikTok direct message for more information.

Advertisement

Internet culture is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here. You’ll get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.