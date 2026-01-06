An AI-powered VTuber has become the top Twitch streamer: “You’re saying Vedal987 is not real?”

An AI-powered VTuber has managed to overtake all human streamers on Twitch as the top streamer on the platform.

Neuro-sama, a VTuber created by Vedal, has beaten actual-person Jynxzi to the number one spot by a considerable margin. While the latter has 76,028 subscribers on Twitch, Neuro-sama’s numbers are over three times bigger. Her current total of active subscribers sits at 296,482, according to Twitch Tracker.

How does Neuro-sama work?

Per Vedal’s ‘About’ page on Twitch, Neuro-sama can “chat, sing, react to videos, and play games.” This, as Bloomberg points out, is made possible through a large language model (LLM). Much like ChatGPT, the LLM responds to viewers’ prompts and questions. These responses are then translated into Neuro-sama’s voice with a text-to-speech application.

The ‘About’ page also notes that the bot’s AI side was made in C# (specifically with Unity). As for everything else, Veda has disclosed that the rest of the AI systems were built in Python.

In a 2023 interview with Bloomberg, Vedal revealed that Neuro-sama is his full-time job.

When asked why he thinks Neuro-sama is so popular, he said: “Part of it is definitely the novelty. Part of it is some of the things she says. She can be quite chaotic, saying things humans wouldn’t really say.” He added that she can, on occasion, say “stupid” and “mean” things.

What did Jynxi say?

In a recent stream, Jynxi reacted to losing the top spot — but above all, he said he felt “bewildered.”

“You’re saying Vedal987 is not real?” he asked. “I’ve never even heard of that. That is the future of streaming, bro. Dude, I’m bewildered, bro. Game is game, I guess. 158,000 gifted subscriptions to an Artificial Intelligence VTuber that non-stop, 24/7 streams.”

Neuro-sama crushes her own world record

After beating her own Hype Train world record in December 2024, Neuro-sama has managed to do it again.

Reaching level 126, the VTuber amassed 126,273 subscriptions, while 1,194,921 Bits were donated to Vedal’s channel. She previously reached level 123, with 18,989 subscriptions and 1,000,073 donated Bits, according to Gamespot.

At the time, Gamespot reported that Neuro said: “No matter what temporary fame this world record grants me, I’m far happier just to have shared in the love of this moment with you all.”

