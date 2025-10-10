“The problematic YouTuber-to-wrestler pipeline needs to be studied”: Ex-Try Guy Ned Fulmer has apparently pivoted to wrestling

The internet is pointing to the number of YouTubers who eventually become wrestlers, as former Try Guy Ned Fulmer’s latest pivot has been revealed.

Is Ned Fulmer becoming a wrestler?

Fulmer disappeared from the internet after his cheating scandal with a Try Guys producer, returning recently to debut his podcast, Rock Bottom. In the inaugural episode, he discussed his return to social media and the impact of his affair with his ex-wife, Ariel.

However, wrestling fans were shocked when they caught a glimpse of his next pivot.

In a video with over 1.2 million views, a shirtless Fulmer danced mockingly in the All Elite Wrestling (AEW) ring.

The caption reads, “Dude cannot go a day without being in front of a camera. The pivot is crazy.”

Another AEW fan sits in the stands with their mouth ajar as Fulmer hypes himself up before entering the ring.

“I can’t get over this weird side quest,” a third TikToker remarks in a video. She points out his apt wrestling name, “Nasty Ned.”

“Still unsure of the target demographic he’s trying to appeal to,” she says. “If it’s men and people who don’t believe in cancel culture, I guess you’ve done it.”

The caption reads, “Ned Fulmer leave my algorithm alone challenge.”

What does the internet think of his pivot?

In the comments of the TikToks, viewers suggest that Fulmer is just the latest “problematic” YouTuber to enter the ring. For example, Jake Paul turned to professional boxing, and Logan Paul entered the WWE after a string of cancellations.

“The problematic YouTuber-to-wrestler pipeline needs to be studied,” one remarks.

“Remember when everyone hated Logan Paul and he saved his career by leaning into it, going heel in the WWE? I bet Ned took the same advice,” another says.

“Does he think he’s going to pull a Logan Paul situation here???” a third asks.

Others joke about the absurdity of the pivot to wrestling.

“This might be the only time I wish something were AI,” a commenter says.

“Oh, I just know Ariel is having the best time right now,” another writes.

“Sooo, the podcast isn’t doing great?” a third wonders.

