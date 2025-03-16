‘You will absorb very little to none’: Man picks up ‘extra-strength’ Nature Made magnesium. Then he reads the fine print

A creator says you shouldn’t buy magnesium supplements from the prominent brands sold at Costco. Here’s why.

In a viral video with more than 1.7 million views, @ingredientsage, who says he sources ingredients for supplements and hair and skin products, shared why he wouldn’t buy Nature Made magnesium.

The bottle claims it’s “extra strength.” Ingredientsage says this isn’t really the case.

When he turns the bottle around, he shows that it contains magnesium oxide.

“Magnesium oxide is not bioavailable; you will absorb very little to none from his particular type of magnesium,” Ingredientsage explains.

He says that instead, you should look for magnesium glycinate, magnesium citrate, or magnesium malate, which have higher absorption rates.

“Here in Costco, I couldn’t find anything that I would recommend,” Ingredientsage concludes.

What is magnesium and what does it do?

Magnesium is a mineral that humans need for a verity of bodily processes, like regulating blood sugar, nerve function, and energy production, according to Healthline.

It naturally occurs in foods like spinach, avocado, almonds, and black beans. But it can also be taken as a supplement.

Magnesium supplements come in the form of magnesium citrate, magnesium glycinate, and magnesium oxide.

Ingredientsage is right. Magnesium oxide is absorbed at very low rates in humans. A 2017 study found that rats only absorbed 15% of orally administered magnesium oxide; they excreted the rest. The absorption rate is believed to be even lower in humans, Healthline reports.

Magnesium acetyl taurate, magnesium malate, and magnesium glycinate have much higher absorption rates and are better at increasing magnesium levels in the body,

Is magnesium oxide useless?

Despite the low absorption rate, magnesium oxide is still effective at treating some medical conditions.

It’s good for:

Treating headaches,

Reducing stress and anxiety,

Alleviating constipation, and

Lowering blood sugar.

“Magnesium glycinate has been amazing for me started taking it last year now they’re so hard to find over-the-counter,” a commenter said.

“Dang it I think I bought this one,” another wrote.

“Broooo I ran to see if I had the right one… had the exact same one,” a person added.

The Daily Dot reached out to Ingredientsage for comment via TikTok direct message and comment and to Nature Made via email.

