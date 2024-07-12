‘If you’re a woman, seriously do not get in one’: Customer warns against Nashville Checker Cab company after driver upcharges $30, kicks him out

Nashville has a crime rate of 6.8/10. Despite this rate being higher than the national average, it is still a popular place for tourists. But, when tourists visit, they typically end up Ubering home. Seems safe, right? That is, until they are waiting for their Uber and a green checkered taxi comes up and offers them a ride.

Local taxi company Nashville Checker Cab is currently under fire for how drivers have been allegedly overcharging and mistreating their passengers.

Mac Connor (@tmacconnor) posted a TikTok on July 7 that not only generated 2 million views but had sparked a conversation about the safety of the Nashville Checker Cab service. Many viewers shared their own alleged horror stories in the comments section. Connor’s video has since been taken down.

Connor’s experience using the taxi service

In Connor’s original video, he shared how he went into downtown Nashville with his sister and friends to celebrate the Fourth of July. After drinking too much, he couldn’t drive so he got a taxi to go back home. Connor planned on using the Uber app but there were too many people on Broadway to get cell service.

Connor said that he then got into a green minivan, gave the driver his address and they started driving.

“I live 20 minutes south of downtown. [The cab driver] takes me about halfway there. He leaves downtown, heads to Green Hills, which is like a roundabout way of getting to where I live,” Connor said in the clip. “So we get to Green Hills, and he starts accusing me of not having money, and screaming at me about how I’m not going to have money to pay for this trip.”

Connor said he took out his card and the driver charged him $45. Immediately after, he was kicked out of the car and left stranded in Green Hills instead of his initial drop-off spot.

“Green Hills is a great area of Nashville. Thank God I was there, not somewhere else,” he said in the video.

The TikToker said he learned his lesson after that experience and would never use that taxi service again. However, he claimed the driver changed the charge to $75 the next day.

Connor called the company and they told him he could dispute the charges. However, they didn’t have any record of the charges, as their drivers are independent contractors, so the TikToker was out of luck.

Connor called his credit card company and got it taken care of, but when he looked at the Google reviews of the Nashville Checker Cab company, he realized that he got off lucky.

Other passengers’ experiences with the taxi company

An overwhelming amount of Google reviews on Nashville Checker Cab had users sharing their concerns and stories about the safety of their ride.

Paige Kubalak gave one star, writing, “SCARY. We took the cab from downtown Jason Alden’s bar to east nash (took 6 minutes). The driver said it was $35 and didn’t run the meter. When we questioned him he CLOSED AND LOCKED THE DOORS ON US. Extremely scary incident for four young women. We will be filing a police report tomorrow morning.”

Another Google user, Tina Cantu, wishes she could give zero stars. “This taxi company was awful to my friend. To hear how they upset her makes me livid and I hope no one uses this company,” she wrote. “First off they lied about not services the Hendersonville area because heaven forbid it’s too “far” Is this not their job as a taxi company? The man upset my friend because he complained that he had to drive 21 miles to get her. Then had the nerve to ask for a flipping tip. The dispatch lady is awful. Let me tell you now SAVE yourself the trouble.”

Overall, the company has a rating of 2.3/5 stars on Google.

Even more horror stories flooded Connor’s comment section.

One user commented, “The green checkered cab held our purses hostage til we kissed the driver to get it back. I was sober enough to simply dial 911 and he gave them back and we literally ran.”

Another user claimed a driver took advantage of her after she was drugged.

“I was drugged downtown Nashville (which is a HUGE but silenced issue here) but I ended up in one of those cabs alone, no phone or anything, and the driver charged me 95 dollars to go from downtown to Hermitage,” she wrote. “Then when I got to my house he was asking a bunch of questions, and wouldn’t open the door, my memory from the interaction is hazy, but he was really aggressive in asking for my number, I guess I gave it to him, and he BLEW UP MY PHONE demanding to see me and I ended up blocking him and changing my number and also moving.”

Stories like these continued in the comments section.

Another user wrote, “They had a flat rate from the airport to where I was going, changed the fare as soon as I got in the car and WOULDNT LET ME OUT. I was crying and begging her to let me out of the car, she only let me out when I gave her my emergency $20 cash. we hadn’t left the parking spot.”

Nashville Checker Cab’s site says that the company has flat-rate fares. “No surprises, just honest pricing for your convenience.”

Connor spoke to FOX17 in Nashville, saying “At least two reports on my TikTok comments of guns being pulled on people requesting money. I’ve seen at least three where they pulled the car over on the highway and stopped the car and said, I can either double your rate now or one of you can kiss me.”

The TikTok video Connor made about this has since been deleted.

Safety using taxi services

FOX17 did a poll on X, formerly known as Twitter, asking if people felt safe using either taxi or rideshare services in Nashville. The results showed an almost even split, with 55.4% saying no and 44.6% saying yes.

Do you feel safe using taxi/rideshare services in Nashville? — FoxNashville (@FOXNashville) July 8, 2024

Nashville Checker Cab has a page on its site on how to navigate rides safely.

According to the company’s site, it is important to check for a secured top light, with the company name and contact information, and make sure the decals are all visible and professionally kept as well as the driver’s permit. They also say to make sure there are up-to-date tags on the meter.

How to stay safe while taking a taxi

There are many precautions people should take on a night out and when using a taxi. Creating a safety plan before the night begins is important. This includes having a plan for getting home at the end of the night. Having it professionally arranged and a price negotiated in advance is recommended.

When sitting in the taxi, people should sit directly behind the driver. It makes it impossible for the driver to overpower you and it makes it harder for the driver to snatch your bag.

Passengers should also always follow their route on their phones and make sure to write down the license plate before they get into the car.

Most importantly, passengers should always be alert.

Many of Connor’s commenters suggested buying mini window breakers that can be put onto a keychain. Several also recommended making sure the meter is turned on as soon as passengers get into the car.

Not only has Connor’s TikTok allowed others to share their experiences, but it has also helped warn newcomers to Nashville. One user commented that she just moved to Nashville from New York City and wouldn’t have thought about cabs until now.

The video also has sparked a conversation with the Metropolitan Government of Nashville & Davidson County. A councilwoman commented on the video asking Connor to contact her via email to find a solution.

The Daily Dot has reached out to Connor and Nashville Checker Company via email for a comment.

