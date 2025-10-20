“Crazy work”: Influencer whose mom sabotaged her gender reveal with a “prank” gives a “narcissist mom update”

Instagram model Gianna Wulf provided an update after her mom upstaged her at a gender reveal party for her future daughter. Calling it her “narcissist mom reveal,” Wulf interviewed the heavily maligned grandma on the incident and her reaction to the backlash.

Commenters came away not feeling much different about the gender reveal prankster.

Grandma’s not sorry

Earlier this month, Wulf posted multiple videos showing how her mom pranked her gender reveal party. The pregnant model was hoping for a girl and gave her mother control over the party and the reveal itself. Her only condition was that she wanted the color associated with her baby’s gender to come out of her confetti cannon.

It did, but her husband’s popped blue, leaving the couple confused. Grandma, who’d positioned herself above them and in sight of the camera, then popped her mysterious black balloon, revealing light pink confetti.

The caption complained that Wulf’s mom made the special moment all about her, and the videos went viral enough to inspire imitation skits. The backlash against grandma grew so intense that Wulf interviewed the woman last week to set a few things straight.

“Here is my narcissist mom reveal,” she says, gesturing to her smiling mother.

Wulf then summarized the story and the most common comment themes. Many TikTokers told the model to set boundaries with her mom, or even cut her out of her life entirely.

“Would you say I have set boundaries with you?” Wulf asked mom.

“No,” she replied.

Grandma went on to explain that she did what she did simply to up the surprise factor. She also, however, mentioned later that it was her party, actually, because she was the one who threw it.

Regardless, Wulf’s mom thinks the party was a smashing success, and that she didn’t make it all about her because she didn’t even dress up, instead wearing a t-shirt that said “keeper of the gender.”

In the end, Wulf rejected the idea that she should cut her mom off, calling it “crazy work.”

“I just know she loves the orange man”

Calling moms in particular “narcissists” without diagnosis has become a growing trend in recent years. The term certainly came up in Wulf’s comments after the gender reveal video dropped, but the model says these folks are dreaming up their own narratives about a life and mother-daughter relationship that don’t reflect her reality.

They then continued to do so in the TikTok comments.

“I can’t watch this whole video, but that smirk on her face tells me everything I need to know,” said @bett6767.

“‘It was my day, everyone played by my rules’ said everything,” wrote @political_millennial.

TikToker leilaelizabeth08 claimed that “I just know she loves the orange man just based on her attitude.”

Some came up with more unusual reasons to dislike grandma.

“I can’t trust your mom bc she chose three shades of blue to wear,” joked @lauradingess.

There were a few, however, who believed these women when they said their relationship is solid.

“Damn! TikTok is TOXIC,” said @3under2. “Your Mom seems like your biggest supporter Good job not falling for the keyboard warriors.”

