‘A lot of things I ordered from Amazon have that’: Woman issues warning after receiving mystery package in her mailbox

That free item you got in the mail may actually be a scam. (Let’s be real: Who’s giving anything away for free for funsies?)

A sparkly scam

In a viral video with more than 2.4 million views, TikToker Ronica Janae (@vsg_twinboymom) issues a PSA that just might save your bank account from being drained and your identity from being stolen.

She said she went to check her mailbox, and a “diamond” ring (that looked like an engagement ring) was addressed to her.

Confused, Janae checked her TikTok shop and Amazon accounts to make sure she hadn’t accidentally placed an order she had forgotten about.

Coming up empty, she took a closer look at the package. It included a card with a QR code on it and a booklet seemingly from a jeweler.

She googled the address on the package and quickly learned it was a scam.

The aim behind the scam is that a person who gets the package in the mail will scan the QR code to learn more about the company that sent them free jewelry. But the QR code actually enables them to get into your phone and steal your information.

On top of that, the rings are of poor quality, which Janae demonstrated. She was able to break it in half on camera with barely any effort.

“Just wanted to warn everyone because it really caught me off guard as to what the hell it could be,” she said.

FBI warning

Earlier this year, the FBI warned that criminals were using QR codes to dupe people and hack into their online accounts. The tactic is quick and innocuous, so you may not know what happened until you see a large purchase on your credit card or your bank account is completely drained.

Unfortunately, these criminals are getting creative and tampering with both physical and digital QR codes, making deciphering fake codes all the more difficult.

“What happens when you scan a QR code that isn’t the one you’re supposed to be scanning is that can give the criminal access to your phone, which then allows them access to any apps that you normally use,” Stephanie Walker, assistant section chief of the FBI Cyber Division said.

To make matters worse, law enforcement may not be able to help once funds are transferred.

The FBI’s El Paso division speculated that this scam trend started around 2022. Keep in mind, that during the peak pandemic (2020-2021) many businesses switched some of their physical offerings (like menus) to QR codes to minimize contact.

As QR codes became a part of everyday life, it seems scammers saw a ripe opportunity.

How to protect yourself

Double-check that the URL the QR code takes you to makes sense and is legit. If you’re scanning in a store or restaurant, a scammer may use a similar domain name that’s misspelled or just a little bit off. When scanning a physical QR code, make sure that it hasn’t been tampered with. Scammers will sometimes put their own sticker QR code on top of the real code. Don’t download apps directly from the QR code; instead, go to your phone’s app store. Don’t download a QR scanner app. Your phone has that built-in camera function.

“IT security engineer here. This is real folks. Stay safe,” a top comment read.

“at my bank. I overheard this elderly lady crying to one of the bank employees. Turns out. She got the same package & a card asking to scan the QR code. And Bam! they stole $40k Poor Lady,” a person shared.

“I don’t even trust the QR codes at the grocery store for digital coupons. I have become skeptical of everyone and everything,” another wrote.

The Daily Dot reached out to Janae for comment via Instagram and TikTok direct message.



