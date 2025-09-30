“Genuinely terrifying”: MrBeast’s latest stunt involving a person trapped in a burning house sparks widespread criticism

MrBeast is facing backlash once again, and this time it’s for trapping a person inside a burning house.

The Internet has a lot of feelings about YouTube personality MrBeast. The online celeb is known for giving people money in exchange for doing grueling tasks. People are often upset by MrBeast’s choices, and some are annoyed when he pops up in various pop culture scenarios.

This time, MrBeast is catching heat for a video he posted this week titled, “Would You Risk Dying For $500,000?”

In the video, a man is left inside a burning building while tied up. As the room quickly becomes engulfed with flames, money sits behind the contestant, ready to burn.

However, escaping the ropes isn’t the only challenge. There are seven tasks the man must complete to win his money. With 17 seconds to go, he runs through a “hall of flames” and wins a total of $350,000.

The Internet reacts to MrBeast’s fire stunt

Many people have taken to social media to condemn MrBeast for the stunt.

“He’s an [expletive] psychopath. The smoke would’ve killed that guy before the flames got to him. YouTube cannot be allowed to show this on their platform. This is reckless engagement???????” one person posted.

At first i thought the fire wasnt going to touch the guy. MrBeast likes to always do better. How many videos until he becomes the host of an actual squid game? pic.twitter.com/TM9L76MAoG — ENiGMA (@ENiGMAistaken) September 29, 2025

“Society really claps when billionaires set poor people on fire for money :(,” another person wrote.

“MrBeast genuinely is terrifying. Like, how are you gonna have a man in a burning house (fake or not) and act like ur a good person for them giving him money,” one commenter tweeted.

Naming your organization Beast Philanthropy, and then locking someone in a burning building for $500k https://t.co/a4ozqZOW37 pic.twitter.com/bccNzxEncN — lainey (irene sanders’ wife) 🐈‍⬛🍺 (@laintastic) September 28, 2025

“What stage of capitalism is MrBeast trapping people in burning houses?” asked another X user.

MrBeast defends the fire stunt

MrBeast has since taken to YouTube and Twitter to defend the stunt. He explained that the man in the challenge is a stuntman and claims they took all of the necessary safety precautions.

“If you’re curious, obviously we had ventilation for the smoke and a kill switch to cut off the fires,” MrBeast said on X.

“We had professionals test this extensively and the guy in the video as stated is a professional stunt man. I take safety more serious than you could ever imagine,” he added on Twitter.

“In case there’s any concern about the safety of the stuntman contestant, I just wanted to mention that we take safety extremely seriously. Every challenge was tested by multiple stuntmen, we have a full rescue team on standby with firefighters, EMTs, and divers equipped with an ambulance and fire truck. We also had a pyro team controlling the fires and multiple fire suppression methods on every challenge to ensure we could essentially turn off the fire if there was ever an issue. But our stunt coordinator did an amazing job as always, and none of these systems were ever needed. Just wanted to be transparent with you all since I saw some concern!” he wrote in the comments of YouTube.

In the two days since the fire video was uploaded, it has received over 49 million views and 1.4 million likes.

