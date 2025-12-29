“Our plans were just trashed”: MrBeast’s “Boys vs Girls” gaming competition narrative challenged by female participants

A recent MrBeast gaming video drew criticism after several female participants outlined serious moderation failures. The video framed the competition as a “girls vs. boys” challenge, but players said the reality felt chaotic and unfair.

As reactions spread on X, some participants pushed back on the narrative shown in the final cut. Although the video suggested that the girls’ side collapsed on its own, players said structural issues drove many of the problems.

Participants described widespread abuse and poor moderation

One participant, @ZavvyGamer, posted a long thread on X about her experience during the event.

ZavvyGamer wrote that she joined the event and had limited daily server time, which shaped how little control players had. However, she said the problems went far beyond scheduling. She quoted the video’s claim that “The girls’ side fell apart for SOME REASON,” then explained what that “reason” actually looked like.

I was in this event. Please keep in mind that we only had like 3-6 hours of server time each day.



“The girls’ side fell apart for SOME REASON”



1. We unironically had Russian guys use AI images/deepfakes to cheat their way onto the girls’ side and then just start mass murdering… https://t.co/fxFKZHkEbA — Zavvy 💜🎮 (@ZavvyGamer) December 27, 2025

First, she said Russian men used AI images and deepfakes to enter the girls’ side and kill participants for days. In addition, she said, “These guys also left signs around our side of the map with swastikas and sexist messages.”

At the same time, reporting tools were missing, forcing femme players to mass-ping moderators in the Discord server before they added reporting features. One player, Makio, independently made it her mission to track down fake accounts and alert moderators.

Meanwhile, confusion spread about who belonged on the team. ZavvyGamer said that, allegedly, some women sold accounts to men, although she hadn’t seen it confirmed. Because of these rumors, trans women were wrongly targeted by others who assumed they were infiltrators.

She also said traps set by fake women’s (meaning, men who identify as men pretending to be women) accounts killed many femme players. Staff eventually reversed those deaths, but the delay left little time to recover. By then, the event had nearly ended, and alliances never formed.

ZavvyGamer added that the event was marketed as a civilization-style game, not PvP. However, she said many women had little Minecraft experience, while the men’s team had top players. “MrBeast and his team knew that if that wall came down, boys would win,” she wrote.

Other contestants echoed the concerns

Other participants backed her accounting of the Minecraft event. @UtibaCore replied, “Hello, as a contestant of the event on the girls’ side, I can confirm all claims are true.”

Similarly, @ItsToxumi agreed and said, “also wish they would’ve showed when the girls [were] killing it in the bridge battle! We were lowkey cooking until the flank :>”

Another player, @MystHeartz, pointed to structural issues. They wrote that nonbinary players were placed on the girls’ team due to low numbers. They also said some trans women failed verification despite being experienced players.

Finally, @LuztsofLuv criticized the scale of the event. “I was part of it too,” she wrote. “Hated how the event let in more than 500 girls despite initially being low on girls. Why even approve of it when you’re just going to make it a first-come, first-served thing? Me and a lot of the girls were disappointed bc our plans were just trashed like that.”

@ZavvyGamer did not respond immediately to the Daily Dot’s request for comment via Instagram DM.

