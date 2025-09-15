“I laughed so hard”: Comedian Caleb Hearon reveals that MrBeast apologized for his reaction to “Rolling Stone” magazine ranking

Chef Josh Scherer hosted Caleb Hearon on Mythical Kitchen, where they presented the comedian with a multi-layer cake in white icing and berries with the words, “Sorry Mr. Beast” piped on top, much to Hearon’s amusement.

The Rolling Stone’s “Most Influential Creators” ranking is published annually, and MrBeast wasn’t pleased when he found out that a comedian who only had 1 million followers was more influential than him. He tweeted (and deleted), “According to this list, a guy with 1 million followers is more influential than me. What did I do to piss off The Rolling Stones?”

The internet mocked MrBeast for mixing up the rock band and the magazine in his tweet. Even Hearon posted on his story about being in “peace talks” with MrBeast.

What happened on Mythical Kitchen?

At the beginning of the viral TikTok clip, Scherer told Hearon, “We wanted to make it a little extra special for you. […] Caleb, you were recently named the sixth most influential creator in the world by Rolling Stone magazine. That is one spot higher than MrBeast, who then rage-tweeted that he couldn’t believe that a person with only one million followers was named more influential than him, and that The Rolling Stones were mad at him. And so I know you’ve been in active peace talks.”

Hearon burst out laughing at the cake along with the rest of the people in the room. When the host said he hoped the cake would “seal the deal,” the comedian revealed that he had spoken with MrBeast.

“Yeah, that’s very cute. God love him. I just, you know, he called me,” he shared. “Yeah, MrBeast called me and said, ‘I’m so sorry about that.’ […] He really did. He called.”

Scherer was shocked to hear that MrBeast called Hearon to apologize.

“He called me. I said, ‘Why the hell not, brother?’ He called me. He was so apologetic. I said, ‘I legitimately thought it was funny. I thought it was so funny, I laughed so hard. It meant nothing to me. By the way, he’s right.”

Reactions to the cake reveal

The video has been viewed over 3.3 million times with over 621.7K likes and was shared on Reddit, to people’s amusement.

Many people revealed that it is because MrBeast blasted Hearon for outranking him that they discovered him.

“‘It meant nothing to me’ was probably the most diabolical thing he could have said to Mr. B,” one TikToker noted.

Another fan commented, “he 100% googled caleb and saw his roasts and said, ‘I HAVE to apologise IMMEDIATELY’ 🤣🤣🤣🤣”

Redditors also noted that being influential isn’t all about the numbers.

u/Im_at_work_today wrote, “As with most things, it’s about quality, not quantity. Calab might ‘only’ have 1 million followers, but it depends on ‘who’ are those 1 million followers. Whereas perhaps having millions upon millions of followers who are just a bunch of 10-year-olds doesn’t actually make you in any way [influential].”

u/dr-eleven added to that, “Also, most people listen to Caleb’s podcast on Spotify or Apple, not watch it on YouTube, so clearly they considered other factors beyond YT following. His recent tour sold out immediately, he has movies out and more to come, and he’s got an HBO special coming out. He’s on track to be one of the biggest names in comedy, while MrBeast will always be doing the same thing for the same audience.”

