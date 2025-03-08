‘The first ingredient is water’: Patient complains of headaches but says she’s drinking enough water. Then she pulls out Mountain Dew

This Mountain Dew fan goes to the doctor. They were shocked to learn what this PA told them about water and their current condition.

Mountain Dew as water?

Physician’s assistant, Abby Fern (@abs_fernandez) tells a story about a patient they had one time. The patient mentioned to Fern that they were having headaches. Fern began to ask the patient basic questions about their lifestyle, like their diet, exercise, and water intake.

“And she’s like, ‘Oh I drink a ton of water,’ and so I was like, ‘Oh, that’s awesome. Like, do you carry a water bottle? How much do you drink a day? How do you know?’ and she’s like, ‘I always have water with me and I’m always drinking,” Fern explains.

Fern then asks the patient to show them the water they always have on them and the patient pulls out a bottle of Mountain Dew. Fern asks if they drink water to balance out the soda and the patient says that the Mountain Dew is her water. “No, no, no, this is my water. The first ingredient is water.” Fern then makes a concerned face.

“Calling Mountain Dew water is WILD,” says one comment in response to the video.

“I can FEEL when i’m not drinking enough water. my body will physically hurt,” shares another.

“Nurse here … we have an illiteracy epidemic with health … I’m actually not surprised by this based on some conversations with my patients. It’s scary!” someone else says.

“I worked in Peds for 8 years. the amount of people who put mountain dew in their babies bottles was INSANE,” says another.

Fern makes sure to note in a follow-up video that they didn’t mean to sound judgmental in the previous video.

Is Mountain Dew bad for you?

It’s actually not great for you. According to Bargain Boxed, “Mountain Dew contains high amounts of sugar and caffeine that can have negative impacts on your health if consumed in large quantities. For example, too much caffeine can lead to anxiety and insomnia, while too much sugar can lead to weight gain and diabetes.”

While all sodas tend to have a significant amount of sugar, Mountain Dew’s is higher than Coca-Cola and than Pepsi.

The Daily Dot has recently reported on Mountain Dew fans and their reactions to this knock-off Dew.

How much water should we drink?

Experts say males 19 and older should drink 13 cups, or 104 ounces of water and females should drink 9 cups, or 72 ounces. This amount can fluctuate based on whether you work out, are pregnant, and other general lifestyle factors.

The Daily Dot has reached out to Fern for comment via TikTok direct message and comment and to Mountain Dew via email.

