‘Welcome to your average Montana coffee shop’: Woman parks. Then she notices seemingly everyone is driving this same Toyota model

Each state has its own distinctive flavor and that includes what kinds of vehicles people drive. It’s a good bet you’ll see someone in cowboy boots and a cowboy hat driving a Ford F-150 in Texas, or someone in flannel driving a Subaru in Vermont. And now, you can expect to see someone driving a Toyota Rav4 in Montana.

Featured Video

TikToker Kel (@kelabrio) garnered over 355,000 views when she captured a perfect snapshot of the seemingly most popular Toyota model in Missoula, Montana.

Coffee and a Rav4

In the video, Kel welcomes her viewers to an average view outside a Montana coffee shop.

Advertisement

“Welcome to your average Montana coffee shop,” Kel said. “We’ve got a Rav4 in the parking lot, a Rav4 in the parking lot, a Rav4 in the parking lot and a Rav4 in the parking lot.”

It makes sense. A Toyota Rav4 is a reliable choice and would work great in the mountains. Also, the SUV is affordable, retailing between $30,245-$39,950. Car and Driver describes the 2025 Toyota Rav4 as “a pleasant and capable compact SUV that fits well in most folks’ lives, which generally takes place on-road, not off.”

However, the car review site warns that the Rav4’s rugged appearance is more for show than reality, due to Toyota nixing the “Adventure and TRD Off-Road models.” Pros for the Rav4 include plenty of passenger and cargo space, and a driving experience geared more toward “comfort over driver engagement,” with a solid but not flashy 203-horse power 2.5 liter four-cylinder engine.

Ranking 7th in Car and Driver’s 2025 best compact SUV, the Rav4 falls behind the Honda CR-V, the Mazda CX-50, and the Ford Bronco Sport, as well as being “outdone in power output, acceleration, and fuel efficiency by two siblings: the Rav4 hybrid and plug-in hybrid variants.”

Advertisement

Top car of Montana

With long distances, mountainous terrain, and a rural environment, Montana’s requirements differ from most urban environments. According to Car Soup’s Buyer’s Guide “Montana drivers prioritize power, capability, and durability.”

Car Soup explains that in this kind of environment, trucks are king. The car blog reports that “the undisputed champion is the Ford F-150. J.D. Power acknowledges the F-150’s dominance in Montana, citing its towing capacity and off-road prowess as key factors.” For midsize trucks, Toyota takes the crown with the Tacoma, and in the SUV category, the Toyota Highlander and the Honda CR-V are the most popular.

Car and Driver also lists the Ford F-150 as the most popular vehicle in Montana. But, the Toyota Rav4 does top the list for more rural New England states, such as Maine and Massachusetts.

Advertisement

What do viewers say?

Many viewers praised Rav4s as solid and reliable vehicles.

“Those RAV4s with the tire on the back never die,” one said.

Advertisement

“It’s a [expletive] good car,” another added.

“Why buy a different car when a rav4 can do anything you want,” a third agreed.

Others claimed that the most common car in Montana parking lots isn’t Rav4s but Subarus.

“As someone who drives a Rav4, at least it isn’t a Subaru,” one said.

Advertisement

“The first time I pulled into a parking lot when I moved to MT it was exclusively Subarus. I was thankful I was prepared,” a viewer shared.

“Come to Bend. We have a Crosstrek in the parking lot, a Crosstrek in the parking lot and a Crosstrek in the parking lot,” a viewer remarked.

“Shocked they aren’t Subarus. Especially in Missoula,” a viewer said.

“Rav4s, Tacomas, Outbacks, and Foresters are the official cars of Montana,” a viewer proclaimed.

Advertisement

The Daily Dot reached out to Kel via TikTok comment and Toyota via email.

Internet culture is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here. You’ll get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.