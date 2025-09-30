“When you gotta lock in even with the newborn”: Multitasking mom wins Mortal Kombat tournament with baby in her arms—just five days after giving birth

A woman wins a local Mortal Kombat tournament just five days after giving birth via C-section. The internet praises her for her skill and multitasking abilities.

What Mortal Kombat tournament did the mom win?

According to an article by The Escapist, a woman who goes by the gamer tag Legi0n won the Mortal Kombat grand final against her husband at a local tournament.

In a picture shared to X by her husband, she cradles her newborn daughter in her lap while holding the gaming controller.

“This might be the most based picture I’ve taken to date. Support your locals,” he captions the post.

The gamer won a trip to DreamHack in Atlanta, a popular festival and gaming community event.

Legi0n responds to her viral win with an X post of her own.

I only won because she coached me mid set. Sending our daughter to Dreamhack. 🎉

Also she has a habit of trying to bite my chest whenever I hold her upright, so her face was smooshed for a fraction of a sec. 💀 https://t.co/b01ZpWzxen pic.twitter.com/tYpwNPl3DM — Goonz | ♛𝕷𝖊𝖌𝖎0̷𝖓♛ ☕{@ motherhood} (@_Legi0n_) September 28, 2025

“I only won because she coached me mid-set. Sending our daughter to DreamHack. Also, she has a habit of trying to bite my chest whenever I hold her upright, so her face was smooshed for a fraction of a second,” she writes.

How did the internet react?

Commenters on the gaming subreddit r/Fighters praise her for her performance so soon after childbirth.

“Aw, that’s so sweet! I’m glad that even though she has a kid, she can still have fun in her special way. Congrats to her,” one writes.

“Congratulations on her, no jokes, that’s impressive,” another says.

“When you gotta lock in even with the newborn hits different,” a third jokes.

“Imagine you being a hardcore gamer, all pumped up to win this [expletive]. And then another hardcore gamer shows up with a baby in hands, 5 days after childbirth, after a c-section and claps everyones asses. That’s fatality for sure,” a fourth remarks.

The Daily Dot reached out to Legi0n via X direct message for further comment.

