“She took them”: Mom steals promotional “Wicked” displays from Target, sparking a discussion on the store’s intense theft policy

A Wicked fan filmed her mom snatching promotional displays for the film from Target in a move that has some issuing dire warnings. The daughter posted the footage to her TikTok account, setting off a round of discourse around theft and bringing up those rumors that Target monitors suspected shoplifters like they’re the FBI.

Is some cardboard really worth going to jail?

Wicked behavior at Target

In the days leading up to Christmas, TikToker Vanessa (@bratnezaa) posted a video showing her mom grabbing Wicked promotional posters from Target aisles upon request and fleeing with them from the shop. The post gained over 9.1 million views in less than two weeks.

The caption claims that she told her mom she “wanted these Wicked posters for Christmas so she took them.”

The evidence reel shows the mom ripping the posters down, putting them in her cart, then trotting out the doors and to her car. It wasn’t the most subtle theft, but nobody moved to stop her.

This might be due to Target’s “asset protection” (anti-theft) policies. For years, current and former workers at the big box store have warned shoppers that this company takes the issue very seriously. One of these folks found Vanessa’s TikTok.

“Hey queen, former target team member here!” wrote @suregen in the comments. “Target keeps a database of those who steal from them and keep a running total of the worth stolen over time, so when you hit a certain limit they can take you to court and sue for damages and prison time.”

Vanessa dismissed the warning in her reply, but this may be a mistake.

Target’s imposing anti-theft system

In 2024, fellow TikToker and former Target worker @reddnea posted a video making a similar claim.

“They’re going to continue to let you ‘borrow’ things until you reach a certain dollar amount,” she said. “I think it’s different in different states, but like $900 for example. They’ll let you take up to $900 worth of merchandise just so they can have you arrested for grand theft larceny.”

Grand larceny is a felony in all 50 states, though details differ across state lines. In New York, theft worth over $1,000 is a class E felony requiring a minimum of one to three years in prison.

Back in 2020, a Business Insider report found seven Target employees who reported the same policy. Even a company spokesperson seemed to confirm it.

“We don’t have any policies in place to hold or bundle shoplifting charges until they reach a felony level,” they said in a statement.

“I used to help customers take these”

It’s hard to say how much the cardboard Wicked displays are worth. Other commenters dismissed concerns about theft on either moral grounds or to help Vanessa’s mom avoid prison time because they didn’t think the displays had any value.

“Me reading all the comments dying cause yall act like she didn’t take cardboard?” wrote @nes_saa4k.

TikToker @psych0ticmusichead accused detractors of “acting like these weren’t going straight to the trash in a month.”

Even some Target employees thought this was no big deal.

“I used to work at Target for 3 years,” said @jen2002_3. “IM TELLING YOU EMPLOYEES NOTICED AND DID NOT CARE. I used to help customers take these down so they can take it home.”

The Daily Dot has reached out to @bratnezaa for comment via TikTok.

