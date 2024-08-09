‘It’s true you really can taste the difference’: Woman says guests rave over her coffee. She uses different brands—so what’s her secret?

A health coach revealed that her coffee is so good that visitors compliment her on it consistently, saying it’s the best they’ve ever had. But she toggles between brands, and what she does keep consistent doubles as a warning.

Tampa, Florida-based creator Cat Leavengood (@catleavengood), who bills herself as a “certified health coach,” linking out to a “12 Steps to Lasting Health” program in her bio, generated more than 1.2 million views as of Friday morning for a video she put up on Wednesday.

She begins, “Every single time someone comes and stays in my house and tries my coffee, they say the same exact thing: I’ve never had coffee this good. What type of coffee do you have? And what’s funny about it is I toggle between different brands. So it’s not even just one brand that’s really, really good.”

Moldy coffee, everywhere

Then, she drops the bomb that doubles as the thesis for her video: “The difference between the coffee they’re consistently drinking and the coffee that I have in my house is that it’s tested for mold and pesticides.”

She goes on to say, “If you’re not paying attention to the quality and making sure that you’re purchasing your coffee from a either a brand or a place that test for mold and pesticides, you were literally drinking a hot cup of mold and pesticides every single morning. And that’s something that everyone habitually does every single day.”

She notes, “You really can taste the difference,” running through a few different brands she likes, including Four Sigmatic, Purity, and Lifeboost.

She warns about Keurig

As you might have surmised, Keurig products concern her.

“Stay away from the K-Cups,” she advises. “The plastics that get heated from that and then go into your coffee mug. Again, you’re leaking those rubber chemicals into your coffee and drinking that on top of her moldy coffee.”

In a follow-up video based on the related point coming next, she shows how to brew coffee in a glass canister rather than a commercial coffeemaker that has plastic elements.

“The last thing is the filters,” she adds. “Try and stay away from the white ones because those are bleach just so again, water going into that leaking little traces of bleach into your coffee. This is a change that I have all my clients do and I’m telling you it makes a huge impact.”

(She also warns about the “inflammatory oils” that can be found in some creamers, for those who take their coffee with cream.)

Leavengood, responding to the Daily Dot, said, “You can get both Life Boost coffee and Purity on their website, Amazon, specialty health food stores and even some Walmarts! I suggest always ordering direct from consumer to ensure quality. You can usually subscribe to save money as well.”

She also noted, “Bullet Proof coffee is a brand of coffee certified organic that claims to test for mycotoxins that you can find in almost any big box store.”

Does your regular cup of coffee really have mold in it?

An August 2023 article from The Good Trade goes a little deeper into the topic. “Most Americans would find it concerning to know that their morning cup-a-joe could harbor impurities and toxins such as mold, pesticides, and chemical fertilizers. Those menacing impurities find their way into coffee and coffee beans because of the multi-step process of growing, preparing, and transporting them to us for brewing and consumption.”

In particular, people should be wary of mycotoxins; according to the Food and Drug Administration, “Some foods—such as grains, dried beans, dried fruits, and coffee—are susceptible to fungus or mold that produce toxins known as mycotoxins. Only certain molds and fungi can produce mycotoxins of concern. If you eat something containing high levels of those mycotoxins, you can get sick. If you eat something from an animal that ate mycotoxins (such as milk from a cow that ate mycotoxin-infected corn), you can get sick.”

The Good Trade notes, “The best way to get clean, pure coffee is to focus on brands that offer specialty coffee beans with a high cupping (a coffee tasting and scoring methodology) score as determined by the Specialty Coffee Association.”

Viewers weigh in

Some commenters expressed their dismay at Leavengood’s pointers.

“So over having to find a clean version for literally everything,” said one, adding, “Ugh.”

Another responded, “Right?? As if life isn’t hard enough, it just keeps adding on.”

Someone else observed, “I love coffee but I’m a broke [expletive] and can’t afford these brands.”

But at least one person had already picked up what the creator was putting down.

“I swear to goodness when I switched to mold free coffee my brain fog was gone.”

The Daily Dot has reached out to Keurig Dr. Pepper via email.

Internet culture is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here. You’ll get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.