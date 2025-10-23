“That’s digusting”: Woman horrified after spotting what looks like mold inside her unopened Always pad

A menstruating TikToker revealed what could be mold inside her just-out-the-box sanitary pad by holding it up to the light. This comes on the heels of another video in which a woman claimed to find some kind of larvae when she opened her Always product.

Add this to recent lawsuits around PFAS chemicals in these items, and folks are starting to wonder if they shouldn’t just free bleed until something changes.

Is that mold in her pad?

On Wednesday, @mamaaakris posted a video allegedly showing mold inside her brand-new menstrual pad. The shock and horror of it all drew over 19.2 million views to an account with only three other videos under its belt.

She started the video with the pad against an overhead light, revealing dark blotches and spots in clusters.

“Always pad. It is brand new,” the TikToker claimed.

She then lowered it to show that it appeared new, with the sticker still secured over the wings. Back up against the light, it looked far from new, or at least not sanitary.

“Yeah, nah, bro, that’s disgusting,” her partner said.

Whether what can be seen under the light is really mold led to debate in the TikTok comments. Some claimed that the black spots were the result of the interior cotton bunching up.

“That’s not mold, that’s the fiber material/cotton to absorb the blood,” said @what_tf_ever.

Others encouraged the TikToker to cut open the pad for a closer look, or even send it to the lab.

“Take it to get tested at a microbiology testing lab and if anything is harmful in it you have a major lawsuit especially if you have been using them in the past,” wrote @sleeinc.

Some had no doubt that the Always product was bad.

“You people arguing in the comments for what,” asked @prettyluuxxe. “Always is being sued right now. People are getting rashes, burns, itching, increased bleeding from always pads.”

Always pad problems

People have indeed accused Always of putting something in their pads that caused rashes and even burns in a very sensitive area. In 2019, the hashtag #MyAlwaysExperience trended across social media as African women accused the company of putting out a dangerous product.

Other brands have been accused of using PFAS chemicals in their period products that could impact reproductive health.

It can, in fact, get worse. Just days ago, another TikToker claimed to find a bug that looked like a maggot inside her Always pad.

#maggot #ewwww ♬ original sound – Allie D @alafull87 After probably 26 years of using @always, I found this in my pad this evening. At first glance, I just thought it was a dyed piece of the pad. Nope. A live maggot, sewn in the pad, that I JUST opened, from a package of pads I bought maybe 2-3 weeks ago. WTF. Ladies, check your shit before you put it in your undies. I don’t even want to think about what could have happened if I didn’t see it. #alwayspad

“Tell me what that is,” @alafull87 said as she pointed to the little worm. “Dissect it and tell me what it is. Because to me it looks like a maggot.”

The man she showed it to was in denial at first, but at closer inspection, he agreed with her.

“The most disgusting experience of my life,” she wrote in the caption.

Always has yet to respond to the allegations brought forth in either video.

The Daily Dot has reached out to @mamaaakris for comment via TikTok.

