‘So stupid’: Mechanic demands answers when simple Dodge Ram repair requires all this

A viral video sparked a discussion among car enthusiasts and mechanics about the challenges of modern vehicle repairs.

In a short clip, mechanic Mike Graham (@mikegnx87) shares an issue he faces when servicing a Dodge Ram. He says if he needs to access critical components like the wiring harness, he has to remove the entire exterior in order to gain access to the part. He shows the car with its cab suspended in the air and its undercarriage below.

This daunting task often leaves technicians and customers frustrated, especially when simpler solutions might exist to repair the vehicle. The creator expressed his annoyance, calling the process “so stupid.”

With over 920,000 views, this issue resonated widely with many viewers. Commenters noted that such designs appear to prioritize aesthetics over serviceability, leading to costly repairs and lengthy downtimes. They also expressed a desire for future car designs that prioritize more mechanic-friendly and accessible repair solutions.

Viewers offered alternative solutions

As users discussed repair options for modern cars in the comments, a variety of inventive solutions emerged.

One user joked, “I’d just remove the check engine light before I pay for that lol.”

Another suggested a more practical alternative, like, “Just pull the intake or replace the harness.”

A number of viewers questioned how necessary it was for the mechanic to take the entire cab off.

“….but you don’t need to [remove the cab]. It’s a hard reach but can be done alone and easier than taking the cab off the frame,” one person said.

Another agreed, “I’m with you buddy. I’ve been a Mopar tech for 23 yrs and have never [taken] the cab off to repair a wire. Must’ve been a slow week and needed to stretch a job out,”

“I would never let a mechanic take my cab off. Imagine all the new squeaks and noises,” a third said.

How do modern vehicle repair costs affect consumer choices?

The financial implications of modern automotive repairs are significant and cannot be overlooked. One viewer on Graham’s post speculated the cost of the repair at $5,000, underscoring the hefty bills that can arise from necessary maintenance.

High maintenance costs significantly influence consumer choices when purchasing vehicles. Many commenters expressed dissatisfaction with the numerous expenses associated with newer models, and cite complicated vehicle repairs as a major concern.

The New York Times also reports that the use of complex new technologies and the increasing number of new electric vehicles have made modern car repairs, on the whole, more expensive. This leaves mechanics unable to easily fix common problems, as they require more extensive training. Meanwhile, customers incur higher costs when it comes to fixing vehicles with so many specialized parts.

In the comments of the Graham’s post, many voiced a preference for older vehicles, with one stating that their next car purchase would be a pre-2000s model simply due to the cheaper repair costs.

The desire for simplicity speaks volumes about the current automotive landscape and its impact on consumer choices. As maintenance costs continue to rise, potential buyers may gravitate toward older models or brands known for easier serviceability. This trend also suggests that consumers want reliable vehicles that are not only functional but also more cost-effective to maintain in the long run.

