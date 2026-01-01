A group of trolls are modding “Ugly Sonic” back into the 2019 original movie

Ugly Sonic is back to brighten your day… or give you nightmares.

Featured Video

The original Sonic design for the 2020 film, Sonic the Hedgehog, was so terrible that Paramount changed the design due to Internet backlash. The redesign was much better, and the movie went on to spawn two successful sequels.

However, the original “Ugly Sonic” hasn’t completely left our minds. He continues to be a popular meme and even had a hilarious cameo in Chip ‘n Dale: Rescue Rangers in 2022.

Walt Disney Studios

Advertisement

Now, Ugly Sonic is back thanks to some deranged (complimentary) fans.

What is Sonic the Hedgehog: The 2019 Cut?

A fan group has decided to create Sonic the Hedgehog: The 2019 Cut, which inserts Ugly Sonic back into the movie, replacing the much cuter version that most people have come to know and love.

The group is called A26, and they’ve been teasing the project for a while.

Advertisement

However, fans are still waiting for the final product.

Sorry, some idiot started uploading this due to some internal problems; everything uploaded previously is not our final work. — Sonic The Hedgehog: The 2019 Cut (@SonicCut2026) December 24, 2025

Here’s what they’ve shared so far:

A short clip for you all 🫣

Hope you like It#GottaFixFast

🌀🦔 pic.twitter.com/2ET7vPsZSV — Sonic The Hedgehog: The 2019 Cut (@SonicCut2026) December 11, 2025

Advertisement

It looks like you’ll have to wait until 2026 to see this alternate version of Sonic, but people do seem excited.

No, it’s not cancelled, don’t worry, we’re just going through a difficult time after preliminary material was leaked. — Sonic The Hedgehog: The 2019 Cut (@SonicCut2026) December 25, 2025

Is Sonic 4 happening?

If you’re looking for news about the real Sonic franchise, you’re in luck, because a fourth film has been confirmed. The Paramount franchise is currently expected to continue in 2027.

Advertisement

The plot of the fourth movie has not been revealed, but fans have some guesses thanks to the third film’s mid-credit and post-credit scenes.

The third film’s first bonus scene introduces Amy Rose along with a horde of Metal Sonics. Meanwhile, the post-credit scene confirmed Shadow (Keanu Reeves) survived the film’s big showdown. Fans are hoping he’ll return along with Ben Schwartz as Sonic the Hedgehog, James Marsden as Tom Wachowski, Tika Sumpter as Maddie Wachowski, Idris Elba as Knuckles, and Colleen O’Shaughnessey as Tails.

Jim Carrey’s Doctor Ivo “Eggman” Robotnik appeared to have died in the film, but Carrey has said he’d be open to returning if the story is right.

Advertisement

The internet is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s newsletter here.

